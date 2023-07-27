Editorial cartoon for July 27, 2023

"It's the Economy, Joe, and Only the Economy" criticizes the lack of credit given to President Joe Biden for the positive economic developments during his term. Despite significant improvements in inflation, wages, jobs, and the recovery of American manufacturing, Biden's approval on handling the economy lags behind Trump's. Harrop attributes this disparity to the Trumpian right's adeptness at diverting Democrats into cultural wars and the influence of wealthy individuals benefiting from tax cuts.