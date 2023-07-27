Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for July 27, 2023

Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draw on Florida's revised history curriculum agenda.

Editorial cartoon for July 27, 2032
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draw on Florida's revised history curriculum agenda.
John Darkow / Cagle Cartoons
By John Darkow
Today at 5:12 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist John Darkow. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More cartoons:
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 26, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Bidennomics.
16h ago
Editorial cartoon for July 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Ron DeSantis' claim that slaves benefited from their slavery experience.
23h ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Stiglich
Editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the airhead Sen. Tommy Tuberville in the U.S. Congress
2d ago
 · 
By  Bruce Plante
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 22, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 22, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bart van Leeuwen draws on the DeSantis campaign reset.
4d ago
 · 
By  Bill Day
Editorial cartoon for July 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 22, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bart van Leeuwen draws on Twitter's financial challenge.
5d ago
 · 
By  Bart van Leeuwen / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 21, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 23, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
5d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for Jul y 21, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 21, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
5d ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus cartoon for July 20, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 20, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Mike Pence's appearance with Tucker Carlson in Iowa.
6d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 20, 2023
Editorial cartoon Taylor Jones draws on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s bizarre conspiracy theories.
6d ago
 · 
By  Taylor Jones
More opinion content:
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden delivers remarks on healthcare coverage and the economy, in Washington
Columns
Froma Harrop: It's the economy, Joe, and only the economy
"It's the Economy, Joe, and Only the Economy" criticizes the lack of credit given to President Joe Biden for the positive economic developments during his term. Despite significant improvements in inflation, wages, jobs, and the recovery of American manufacturing, Biden's approval on handling the economy lags behind Trump's. Harrop attributes this disparity to the Trumpian right's adeptness at diverting Democrats into cultural wars and the influence of wealthy individuals benefiting from tax cuts.
17h ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: The seeds of my Fathers
"I feel at home in the field, because of my Fathers. For me, just about every day is Father’s Day, and I want to thank those two men, who, I am pretty sure still watch over me, for these moments."
18h ago
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
Israel's Herzog addresses joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
Columns
John M. Crisp: No Labels seeks a middle ground that doesn’t exist anymore
In this thought-provoking op-ed, columnist John M. Crisp explores the enigmatic quest of the No Labels movement to find a middle ground in today's deeply polarized American political landscape.
19h ago
 · 
By  John M. Crisp / Tribune News Service
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, in New York
Editorials
American Opinion: It was supposed to be DeSantis’ moment. Instead, it was Trump, Trump and more Trump
From the editorial, "How did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent media appearances and the news surrounding former President Donald Trump's legal troubles impact DeSantis' image and potential presidential campaign?"
1d ago
 · 
By  The Miami Herald Editorial Board
GrasshopperGarden.JPG
Columns
Struggles of a helicopter gardener
All the work is about to pay off in Michael Johnson's garden. But the ground is crawling and the skies are swarming with creatures that all want a piece of that garden’s pie.
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
Bonus cartoon on affirmative action for July 24, 2023
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: My old friend Tavis Smiley and I agree - and disagree - about affirmative action
From the commentary, "At the time, one of the hot issues was affirmative action. Today, that subject is still driving a national argument, even though many people don't have the foggiest idea what the term means."
2d ago
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Sea otter
Columns
LZ Granderson: Yacht-busting orcas and board-stealing otters? The Earth is angry
From the commentary, "The whales are unionizing in the east, pythons are migrating north, and out west a sea otter is terrorizing surfers. I don't know about y'all, but if the monkeys start talking, I'm going off the grid. I've seen that movie, and it does not turn out well for us."
2d ago
 · 
By  LZ Granderson / Los Angeles Times
Black raspberries in a silver bowl.
Columns
Picking fruit, though potentially 'berry' painful, yields tasty rewards
This month, keeping up with the picking of the bounty of fruit that hangs on the red and black raspberry bushes has kept fingers and thumbs nimble.
2d ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Military base names
Editorials
American Opinion: Despite vows to reverse them, changing base names has noble purpose
From the editorial, " ...
4d ago
 · 
By  The Virginian-Pilot Editorial Board
U.S. President Joe Biden
Columns
Conor Sen: The White House knows where inflation’s headed. You can too
From the commentary, "
4d ago
 · 
By  Conor Sen / Bloomberg Opinion

What To Read Next
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 19, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 19, 2023
Jul 19
Editorial cartoon for July 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 19, 2023
Jul 19
 · 
By  Dave Granlund / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 18, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 18, 2023
Jul 18
 · 
By  Angel Boligan
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Rox walk off the Stingers, 15-14
6h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Plato scores late to beat Bird Island
6h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Montevideo vs. Minneota, 072523.001.jpg
Sports
American Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo is one step closer to state
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
VFW baseball: Willmar wraps up its district run
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott