Editorial cartoon for July 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the growing world population threat.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger's 80th birthday.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Ron DeSantis' claim that slaves benefited from their slavery experience.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writers and actors' strikes in Hollywood.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Iowa Legislature's latest abortion restrictions.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the pending fight between the CEO's of Facebook and Twitter.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' ruling on affirmative action.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the danger of Fourth of July fireworks.
Columnist Cal Thomas reminisces about his encounter with Tony Bennett in the early '60s and reflects on Bennett's remarkable talent as a singer and interpreter of songs. Thomas praises Bennett for his cross-generational appeal, sartorial elegance, and the emotional power he brought to his performances, highlighting his unique ability to touch listeners' hearts and souls through the American Songbook.
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the hot earth.
This commentary highlights the consequences of donor interference in academia, specifically at Texas A&M University, where conservative politics influenced the appointment process for the director of the journalism school. Despite initially praising the chosen candidate, Kathleen McElroy, for her leadership in diversity and inclusion, political pressure led to her appointment being reduced to a one-year contract, ultimately causing her to decline the offer.
From the editorial: "As the Minnesota Poison Control System pointed out, 'No one wants a child to be exposed to a life-threatening substance.'" But they are at an alarming rate.
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draw on Florida's revised history curriculum agenda.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Bidennomics.
"It's the Economy, Joe, and Only the Economy" criticizes the lack of credit given to President Joe Biden for the positive economic developments during his term. Despite significant improvements in inflation, wages, jobs, and the recovery of American manufacturing, Biden's approval on handling the economy lags behind Trump's. Harrop attributes this disparity to the Trumpian right's adeptness at diverting Democrats into cultural wars and the influence of wealthy individuals benefiting from tax cuts.
"I feel at home in the field, because of my Fathers. For me, just about every day is Father’s Day, and I want to thank those two men, who, I am pretty sure still watch over me, for these moments."
In this thought-provoking op-ed, columnist John M. Crisp explores the enigmatic quest of the No Labels movement to find a middle ground in today's deeply polarized American political landscape.
American Opinion: It was supposed to be DeSantis’ moment. Instead, it was Trump, Trump and more Trump
From the editorial, "How did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent media appearances and the news surrounding former President Donald Trump's legal troubles impact DeSantis' image and potential presidential campaign?"
