Editorial cartoon for July 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the dangers of Fourth of July fireworks.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dave Whamond . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
Editorial cartoonist Arend van Dam draws on climate change.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the danger of Fourth of July fireworks.
Editorial cartoonist Ed Wexler draws on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the loss of lives at the Titantic shipwreck site.
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on U.S.-China relations.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Repubcan concern over Hunter Biden's plea deal.
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on the state of roads in Philadephia.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the summer heat and intense rain storms.
From the editorial: But now six justices, including three of their own party, told them democracy is not about exercising raw power. It is about having checks and balances on the power of any one branch of government.
From the commentary: This is real-life economic growth benefiting real-life Americans. Rich adventurers perishing in a dive to the Titanic wreck is fascinating — to a point. But so is today's economic success story. If "serious" media won't cover it, then Democrats should make that an issue. ... The Biden economy is boffo. The people should know.
From the commentary: Linda Vanderwerf retired June 16, 2023, after 42 years of working in journalism.
"The human desire to fit in is mighty powerful. Even for those who are perceived to have some kind of agency in this world."
From the commentary: Unfortunately for Max and all the other animals who will be scared stiff on the Fourth of July, their corner of coastal Virginia has yet to get with the times. Until then, this Yankee Doodle Dandy wants just one thing for his birthday.
From the editorial: "No one can enjoy the rockets’ red glare without safely getting there first."
While it didn't seem to be right for her at the time, Agweek publisher Katie Pinke writes that as she looks back at the accomplishments of her children - she likely would have thrived in 4-H, too.
From the commentary: Regulation and exploration can and must coexist. And we should make it safer for whistleblowers, regardless of their employment or efforts of their employers to dodge regulation, to disclose information that keeps the public safe.
American Opinion: Russian roulette: Wagner Group rebellion sputters out but the Ukraine war continues
From the editorial: The poor wartime performance of Czar Nicholas’s Russian Army in 1905 (against Japan) and 1917 (against the Kaiser) both precipitated revolutions in Russia. We will see if the poor wartime performance of Czar Vladimir’s Russian Army in Ukraine will do the same. The world watches.
From the commentary: If one has bad character — like Hunter Biden and, yes, Donald Trump, anything is believable.
