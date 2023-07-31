Editorial cartoon for July 31, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Chris Britt draws on the aging challenges facing Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Ca., and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Chris Britt . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
This American Opinion editorial discusses the Justice Department's lawsuit against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over his border security measures and a federal judge striking down the Biden administration's transit ban 2.0, emphasizing the importance of federal government control over immigration and border regulations and criticizing Abbott's actions as harmful and politically motivated.
County and state fairs give us opportunities to have conversations that might not otherwise happen and introduce people to agriculture and rural life who otherwise wouldn't get that exposure.
This commentary criticizes Florida's "chief financial officer," Jimmy Patronis, for claiming that Farmers Insurance pulled out of Florida due to being "woke" rather than facing losses. The commentary argues that the real reason for insurers leaving Florida is the increasing losses caused by catastrophic weather events related to climate change and that right-wing Republicans need to acknowledge the profit motive in private companies' decisions.
Many in Minnesota have reached out to the state and even called the Attorney General’s Office seeking clarification and answers.
This commentary discusses the impact of Rudy Giuliani's recent concession that his claims of having video proof of Georgia's votes being stolen from Donald Trump during the 2020 election were false.
From the commentary, ".. if you talk to reporters covering DeSantis, as I do, that's not what you hear. You hear about a guy who doesn't really like retail politics, the kind of one-on-one politics that is the magic of Iowa and New Hampshire."
"While I cannot answer the bigger question ... I take comfort in knowing that God does act amidst the chaos," columnist Devlyn Brooks writes
In this commentary, the columnist explores the question of why ticket prices for highly popular movies like "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" don't rise despite selling out in advance. He presents several explanations, including the value of younger audiences in generating buzz and cultivating a cult following, the importance of customer goodwill in maintaining movie popularity, and the significant revenue generated by concessions, which reduces the reliance on ticket sales for profit.
From the editorial, "The rule of law means you face the consequences of your actions, no matter who you are."
Columnist Cal Thomas reminisces about his encounter with Tony Bennett in the early '60s and reflects on Bennett's remarkable talent as a singer and interpreter of songs. Thomas praises Bennett for his cross-generational appeal, sartorial elegance, and the emotional power he brought to his performances, highlighting his unique ability to touch listeners' hearts and souls through the American Songbook.
