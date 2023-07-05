Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editorial cartoon for July 5, 2023

Editorial cartoonsit Pat Byrnes draws on the Supreme Court's recent ruling.

Editorial cartoonsit Pat Byrnes draws on the Supreme Court's recent ruling.
Pat Byrnes / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:37 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Pat Byrnes . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for July 4, 2023
Cartoons
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Rick McKee. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
July 04, 2023 05:15 AM
Editorial cartoon for July 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the dangers of Fourth of July fireworks.
July 03, 2023 05:00 AM
By  Dave Whamond
Editorial cartoon for July 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on July 4, 1776.
July 01, 2023 05:31 AM
By  Dick Wright
Editorial cartoon for June 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Arend van Dam draws on climate change.
June 30, 2023 05:14 AM
By  Arend van Dam
Editorial cartoon for June 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the danger of Fourth of July fireworks.
June 29, 2023 05:03 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 28, 2023
Cartoons
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
June 28, 2023 05:40 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Ed Wexler draws on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
June 27, 2023 05:46 AM
Editorial cartoon for June 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the loss of lives at the Titantic shipwreck site.
June 26, 2023 05:43 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on U.S.-China relations.
June 24, 2023 05:13 AM
Editorial cartoon for June 23, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Repubcan concern over Hunter Biden's plea deal.
June 23, 2023 05:52 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Capital Gazette employees
Editorials
American Opinion: The Founders knew the value of a free press in a democratic republic
From the editorial: Yet, in spite of those consequences, the attacks on the press continue: laws that make it harder to obtain public records or attend public meetings, officials who feel entitled to conceal information from reporters and the public, law enforcement and courts which arrest and try journalists, here in America, for doing their jobs.
July 05, 2023 05:31 AM
 · 
By  The Virginian-Pilot Editorial Opinion
U.S. Supreme Court
Editorials
American Opinion: Fair elections are safe — for now — with court rejection of fringe legal theory
From the editorial: This is the latest in a small string of cases in which the Supreme Court has surprised observers by backing voting rights over attempts to erode them. Perhaps it’s the luck of court-docket draw, or maybe some of the court’s conservatives are starting to understand that their loss of credibility nationally is being driven by the perception they are just partisan hacks in robes.
July 03, 2023 12:26 PM
Missouri soybean harvest
Columns
Katie Brimm: If we want climate-friendly food, we should support young farmers
From the commentary: We can increase our chances of producing food in a way that cools the planet by bolstering the lives of the people dedicating themselves to this essential work. Young farmers, if given the support system they need to thrive, could lead us towards a just and climate-resilient food system. The alternative is to sustain the unsustainable.
July 03, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Katie Brimm / Progressive Perspectives
070123.op.dnt.hellertoon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: First rule for the Fourth: be safe
From the editorial: "With care and caution, personal fireworks can be used safely. Minnesotans prove that."
July 03, 2023 06:24 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
U.S. Supreme Court
Editorials
American Opinion: North Carolina Republicans are too reckless for even this Supreme Court
From the editorial: But now six justices, including three of their own party, told them democracy is not about exercising raw power. It is about having checks and balances on the power of any one branch of government.
July 01, 2023 06:38 AM
 · 
By  Raleigh (N.C.) News and Observer Editorial Board
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Columns
Froma Harrop: Joe Biden's economy is boffo
From the commentary: This is real-life economic growth benefiting real-life Americans. Rich adventurers perishing in a dive to the Titanic wreck is fascinating — to a point. But so is today's economic success story. If "serious" media won't cover it, then Democrats should make that an issue. ... The Biden economy is boffo. The people should know.
June 30, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Linda Vanderwerf 061523 001.jpg
Columns
Linda Vanderwerf: Thank you to Tribune readers for letting me tell their stories
From the commentary: Linda Vanderwerf retired June 16, 2023, after 42 years of working in journalism.
June 30, 2023 01:18 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A lesson in 'come as you are'
"The human desire to fit in is mighty powerful. Even for those who are perceived to have some kind of agency in this world."
June 30, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
070420.WCT.Fireworks 3.jpg
Columns
Craig Shapiro: Bombs bursting in air: For many animals, the Fourth of July is no holiday
From the commentary: Unfortunately for Max and all the other animals who will be scared stiff on the Fourth of July, their corner of coastal Virginia has yet to get with the times. Until then, this Yankee Doodle Dandy wants just one thing for his birthday.
June 30, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Craig Shapiro / PETA Foundation
063023.op.dnt.edittoon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Record numbers going forth for the Fourth
From the editorial: "No one can enjoy the rockets’ red glare without safely getting there first."
June 30, 2023 06:44 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board

