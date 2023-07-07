Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for July 8, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the prospect of the presidential race in 2024.

Editorial cartoon for June 7, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the prospect of the presidential race in 2024.
Jeff Koterba / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:25 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Jeff Koterba. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More cartoons:
Editorial cartoon for June 7, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 7, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' ruling on affirmative action.
3h ago
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 5, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for July 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rivers draws on racism in the United States.
1d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 5, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonsit Pat Byrnes draws on the Supreme Court's recent ruling.
2d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 4, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Rick McKee. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
3d ago
Editorial cartoon for July 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 3, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the dangers of Fourth of July fireworks.
4d ago
 · 
By  Dave Whamond
Editorial cartoon for July 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on July 4, 1776.
6d ago
 · 
By  Dick Wright
Editorial cartoon for June 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 30, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Arend van Dam draws on climate change.
Jun 30
 · 
By  Arend van Dam
Editorial cartoon for June 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 29, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the danger of Fourth of July fireworks.
Jun 29
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 28, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 28, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Jun 28
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 27, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Ed Wexler draws on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
Jun 27
More opinion content:
Student loan protests
Editorials
American Opinion: Joe Biden left the Supreme Court no choice but to knock down the loan forgiveness program
From the editorial: "The Supreme Court Friday agreed with that argument, saying that while the law authorizes the secretary of education to “waive or modify” statutory or regulatory provisions, it does not allow a wholesale rewrite of the laws and rules, which is what the Biden plan adds up to."
11m ago
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Smokey Chicago ckyline
Editorials
American Opinion: Through the smoky air, the impact of drought clouds the Midwest
From the editorial: Beyond that, America needs to be much better prepared. Drought, severe storms, wildfires, flooding and other natural catastrophes are intensifying. Everything from building codes and water systems to forest management and farming practices needs to adapt to the reality of increasingly disruptive weather.
28m ago
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
Bonus cartoon for July 5, 2023
Columns
Kevin Frazier: All have a personal responsibility to work for change
From the commentary: ... All of us bear a responsibility to take whatever actions are necessary to disrupt institutions that sow discord, foment inequality, and divide our communities. The risks you take may spark another to contribute to the movement — a pattern that, when repeated, can result in institutional change and societal reform.
1d ago
 · 
By  Kevin Frazier / The Fulcrum
Ozempic
Columns
Lisa Jarvis: Eli Lilly’s new weight-loss drug is even better than Ozempic
From the commentary: The hope is that the right weight-loss drug could tackle obesity, diabetes and liver disease all at once. While larger studies still need to be run, it’s looking a lot like retatrutide might be the one to take on that triple threat.
1d ago
 · 
By  Lisa Jarvis / Bloomberg Opinion
Capital Gazette employees
Editorials
American Opinion: The Founders knew the value of a free press in a democratic republic
From the editorial: Yet, in spite of those consequences, the attacks on the press continue: laws that make it harder to obtain public records or attend public meetings, officials who feel entitled to conceal information from reporters and the public, law enforcement and courts which arrest and try journalists, here in America, for doing their jobs.
2d ago
 · 
By  The Virginian-Pilot Editorial Opinion
U.S. Supreme Court
Editorials
American Opinion: Fair elections are safe — for now — with court rejection of fringe legal theory
From the editorial: This is the latest in a small string of cases in which the Supreme Court has surprised observers by backing voting rights over attempts to erode them. Perhaps it’s the luck of court-docket draw, or maybe some of the court’s conservatives are starting to understand that their loss of credibility nationally is being driven by the perception they are just partisan hacks in robes.
3d ago
Missouri soybean harvest
Columns
Katie Brimm: If we want climate-friendly food, we should support young farmers
From the commentary: We can increase our chances of producing food in a way that cools the planet by bolstering the lives of the people dedicating themselves to this essential work. Young farmers, if given the support system they need to thrive, could lead us towards a just and climate-resilient food system. The alternative is to sustain the unsustainable.
3d ago
 · 
By  Katie Brimm / Progressive Perspectives
070123.op.dnt.hellertoon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: First rule for the Fourth: be safe
From the editorial: "With care and caution, personal fireworks can be used safely. Minnesotans prove that."
4d ago
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
U.S. Supreme Court
Editorials
American Opinion: North Carolina Republicans are too reckless for even this Supreme Court
From the editorial: But now six justices, including three of their own party, told them democracy is not about exercising raw power. It is about having checks and balances on the power of any one branch of government.
6d ago
 · 
By  Raleigh (N.C.) News and Observer Editorial Board
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Columns
Froma Harrop: Joe Biden's economy is boffo
From the commentary: This is real-life economic growth benefiting real-life Americans. Rich adventurers perishing in a dive to the Titanic wreck is fascinating — to a point. But so is today's economic success story. If "serious" media won't cover it, then Democrats should make that an issue. ... The Biden economy is boffo. The people should know.
6d ago
 · 
By  Froma Harrop

What To Read Next
Editorial cartoon for June 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 26, 2023
Jun 26
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 24, 2023
Jun 24
Editorial cartoon for June 23, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 23, 2023
Jun 23
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3460109+baseball-generic2.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Baseball Team
6d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
3366174+softball.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
Jun 27
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Auto racing logo
Sports
Auto racing: Sophie Anderson picks up Pure Stock win at KRA Speedway
8h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express spoil Willmar Stingers' 2nd-half opener
8h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne