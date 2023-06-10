99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editorial cartoon for June 10, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the PGA LTV irony.

Editorial cartoon for June 10, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the PGA LTV irony.
Bruce Plante / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 4:53 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bruce Plante . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More cartoons:
Editorial cartoon for June 9, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 9, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on Joe Biden's recent fall.
June 09, 2023 02:32 AM
 · 
By  Tom Stiglich / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 8, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 8, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws on Mike Pence's run for president in 2024.
June 08, 2023 05:10 AM
Editorial Cartoon for June 7, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 7, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on Joe Biden's recent fall.
June 07, 2023 05:54 AM
Editorial cartoon for June 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 1944.
June 06, 2023 05:14 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 5, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on Joe Biden's deal win on the debt limit.
June 05, 2023 05:06 AM
Editorial cartoon for June 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 3, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
June 03, 2023 03:14 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 2, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 2, 2023
Editorial cartoonist R.J. Matson draws on the debt ceiling extension.
June 02, 2023 04:54 AM
Editorial cartoon for June 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws reactions to the last day of school.
June 01, 2023 05:34 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 31, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 31, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Marshall Ramsey draws on the potential U.S. debt crisis.
May 31, 2023 05:00 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 30, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 30, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
More opinion content:
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: Anatomy of one person's insanity
From the commentary: Perhaps it was because her story was increasingly looking like 100% baloney. Perhaps it was all the lies popping out of her biography. Perhaps it was her gushing over the magnificent virility of Vladimir Putin, his love of animals, his gentleness combined with strength.
June 09, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A picture of what church is meant to be
"We may not be building up big-numbered churches here anymore, but the Spirit is still leading us to tend to God’s people, maybe more so than ever."
June 09, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 9, 2023
Columns
Dave Anderson: How America gets to a new center
From the commentary: The president will need to help steer a new centrist legislative agenda, but ultimately it is Congress that will be the driving force of this transformation because Congress, not the president, makes laws.
June 09, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Dave Anderson / The Fulcrum
California Gov. Gavin Newsom
Editorials
American Opinion: Migrants flown to Sacramento are human beings, not political pawns
From the editorial: There’s no question that migration has put tremendous pressure on border communities. But real leaders try to solve problems, not worsen them with cruel tricks or political stunts that do little to help those communities or the desperate men and women seeking to enter the U.S.
June 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Soybean harvest
Columns
Good reasons for the many seasons in area ag
Columnist Jonathan Knutson outlines the key seasons of ag and explains which he thinks are most important.
June 09, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Knutson
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 8, 2023
Columns
Cal Thomas: Donald Trump just never changes his act
From the commentary: People like me who rationalized that a vote for Trump was a vote for his policies and not his corrosive personality made the political equivalent of a bargain with the Devil. ... As did so many others, I bought into the view that Trump was better than the Democratic alternatives.
June 08, 2023 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) announces she will not seek re-election in Washington
Columns
Louise Aronson: Biden, Feinstein, Trump — how do we know when our leaders are too old?
From the commentary: We are the generations that get to reap the benefits of the human race’s new longevity. With that privilege comes a responsibility to evolve our ideas about aging and adapt societal norms, structures and policies to optimize work and well-being across the lifespan.
June 08, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Louise Aronson / Los Angeles Times
Joseph Scipioni (right), PolyMet Mining chief operating officer, explains how the company will use rod mills, one of which is at right, to crush metal-bearing rock from 1/2-sized pieces to small pieces of gravel as part of the process of extracting copper, nickel and other metals from the mine. The mills are part of the old LTV processing plant now owned by PolyMet.
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Ensure Minnesota businesses grow in Minnesota
From the editorial: "Actively engaging Minnesota businesses ... to better understand what they need to grow, invest, and expand in our state — rather than outside of Minnesota — is one of the major findings of a new study."
June 08, 2023 06:42 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Drag show
Columns
Froma Harrop: It seems impossible to embarrass the right
From the commentary: In his 70-page ruling, Judge Thomas Parker called the Tennessee anti-drag queen law "unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad."
June 07, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Ron DeSantis
Columns
Jean Guerrero: DeSantis and Trump compete to take the most extreme stance on immigration
From the commentary: At the core of the GOP's ever-expanding multiverse of scapegoats are immigrant communities, who represent a real threat to white male minority rule. The GOP has proved it's just getting started with persecution of them.
June 07, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Jean Guerrero / Los Angeles Times

Editorial cartoon for May 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 27, 2023
May 27, 2023 05:47 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 29, 2023
May 26, 2023 12:54 PM
Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
May 26, 2023 04:56 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
