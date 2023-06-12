99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editorial cartoon for June 12, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on Donald Trump's ire over his latest indictments.

Christopher Weyant
By Christopher Weyant
Today at 4:48 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Christopher Weyant . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

