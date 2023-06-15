Editorial cartoon for June 15, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Steve Benson draws on Donald Trump's arraignment on the multiple felony counts dealing with secret documents.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Steve Benson. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on Donald Trump's indictments.
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on Donald Trump's ire over his latest indictments.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the PGA LTV irony.
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on Joe Biden's recent fall.
Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws on Mike Pence's run for president in 2024.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 1944.
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on Joe Biden's deal win on the debt limit.
From the editorial: A foray into politics followed, including an unsuccessful bid for the GOP presidential nomination in 1988. However, his most effective effort to shape American political discourse came through the Christian Coalition, which he founded. The organization wedded Christian beliefs with conservative policies which still shapes the Republican Party today.
From the commentary: Trump has brought many of his legal troubles on himself by his attitude and behavior. Still, his supporters and even some of his Democratic detractors, realize prosecuting a former president could bring serious consequences to the country and future presidents.
From the commentary: When candidates for president are mired in single digits in the polls, it can't hurt for them to wrap themselves in the mantle of a party icon. But it won't help them either. Reaganism is the past. The Republican Party shows no signs of going back — and certainly not in time for the 2024 primaries.
From the editorial: There’s growing evidence that changes in climate and land use are making wildfires more frequent and intense, with extreme fires estimated to rise 14% by 2030.
From the commentary: That's something for Republicans to keep in mind as the 2024 GOP presidential field takes shape. Already, there are 10 candidates officially vying for their party's nomination.
From the commentary: This is a critical time for journalism. News organizations are struggling to stay alive while huge internet platforms that benefit financially from journalism are freeloading from content providers. This imbalance is a serious threat to information in any free society.
The more than 5,300 incidents nationally in 2022, including 86 in Minnesota
From the commentary: Stand up for Joe Biden. Carefully, of course. There's really not much you can do when you're old to prove that you're not too old. Ronald Reagan did well by dismissing it with a joke, promising not to make an issue of his opponent's youth or inexperience.
From the commentary: A former president, a leading candidate for the presidency, has been charged criminally in a case where he is, statistically speaking, very likely to be convicted. From here on out, it’s all new ground.
Representative democracy works best when more people get involved, take an interest in the issues, and participate at the ballot box. This legislation will allow more Minnesotans to do just tha
