Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for June 17, 2023

An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.

Editorial cartoon for June 17, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Mother Nature and 2023.
Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 4:55 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More Dave Granlund:
061323.op.wct.toon1.Allina
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 13, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
June 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 1944.
June 06, 2023 05:14 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 3, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
June 03, 2023 03:14 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 30, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 30, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 27, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
May 27, 2023 05:47 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
May 26, 2023 04:56 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 25, 2023 04:59 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Republican Kevin McCarthy position on the U.S. debt ceiling.
May 20, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Martha Stewart's Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.
May 19, 2023 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoons for May 18, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the continued pothole crisis around Minnesota.
May 18, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund

More opinion content:
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Young people offer profound insight into church
"We can sit around during our after-worship coffee hour and gnash our teeth ... Or we can get serious about the fact that we need to change church culture."
June 16, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
guineapigs.JPEG
Columns
Dolly and Penny the pandemic pets are still going strong three years later
Many families purchased pets during the pandemic, including the Pinkes, who added two guinea pigs to their family three years ago.
June 16, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Joe Biden
Columns
Jay Ambrose: Biden’s plan to tax people for money that isn’t money
From the commentary: The catastrophe was averted because the debt limit was dropped by way of a compromise between Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy who persuaded Biden to reduce some significant costs. What we need now is compromises that adjust taxes and spending in accordance with reason and reality on both sides of the aisle and a new president in 2024 unlike Biden, Trump or the previously cited sagacious senator who broke spending records as a president.
June 15, 2023 01:25 PM
 · 
By  Jay Ambrose
Donald Trump
Editorials
American Opinion: Republicans and Trump supporters, face reality for the sake of the nation
From the editorial: (Trump supporters) must now see that, with all of these charges now out in the open and awaiting resolution, Trump cannot be a major party’s candidate for president. America as we know and love it would not survive. Pick another name.
June 15, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
Rev. Pat Robertson
Editorials
American Opinion: In Virginia Beach and across the nation, Robertson’s influence was undeniable
From the editorial: A foray into politics followed, including an unsuccessful bid for the GOP presidential nomination in 1988. However, his most effective effort to shape American political discourse came through the Christian Coalition, which he founded. The organization wedded Christian beliefs with conservative policies which still shapes the Republican Party today.
June 15, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  The Virginian-Pilot Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for June 15, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 15, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Steve Benson draws on Donald Trump's arraignment on the multiple felony counts dealing with secret documents.
June 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Benson / Cagle Cartoons
Donald Trump
Columns
Cal Thomas: The challenge of the Trump indictment
From the commentary: Trump has brought many of his legal troubles on himself by his attitude and behavior. Still, his supporters and even some of his Democratic detractors, realize prosecuting a former president could bring serious consequences to the country and future presidents.
June 14, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
OPED-CALMES-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Jackie Calmes: The last gasps of the party of Reagan
From the commentary: When candidates for president are mired in single digits in the polls, it can't hurt for them to wrap themselves in the mantle of a party icon. But it won't help them either. Reaganism is the past. The Republican Party shows no signs of going back — and certainly not in time for the 2024 primaries.
June 14, 2023 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Jackie Calmes / Los Angeles Times
Editorial cartoon for July 14, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 14, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on Donald Trump's indictments.
June 14, 2023 05:53 AM
Wildfire smoke in New York City
Editorials
American Opinion: This wildfire smoke disaster won’t be the last
From the editorial: There’s growing evidence that changes in climate and land use are making wildfires more frequent and intense, with extreme fires estimated to rise 14% by 2030.
June 14, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
What To Read Next
Editorial cartoon for June 12, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 12, 2023
June 12, 2023 04:48 AM
 · 
By  Christopher Weyant
Editorial cartoon for June 10, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 10, 2023
June 10, 2023 04:53 AM
Editorial cartoon for June 9, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 9, 2023
June 09, 2023 02:32 AM
 · 
By  Tom Stiglich / Cagle Cartoons
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections
June 16, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
Prep
State Class A golf: LQPV sings its way to a state title
June 14, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.005.jpg
Prep
State Class AA golf: NLS takes home a good experience at state
June 14, 2023 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne