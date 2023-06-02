99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for June 2, 2023

Editorial cartoonist R.J. Matson draws on the debt ceiling extension.

Editorial cartoon for June 2, 2023
Editorial cartoonist R.J. Matson draws on the debt ceiling extension.
R.J. Matson / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 4:54 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist R.J. Matson . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More cartoons:
Editorial cartoon for June 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws reactions to the last day of school.
June 01, 2023 05:34 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 31, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 31, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Marshall Ramsey draws on the potential U.S. debt crisis.
May 31, 2023 05:00 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 30, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 30, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 27, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
May 27, 2023 05:47 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 29, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the debt owed on Memorial Day.
May 26, 2023 12:54 PM
Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
May 26, 2023 04:56 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 25, 2023 04:59 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Frank Hansen draws on the debt ceiling standoff between Democrats and Republicans.
May 24, 2023 05:36 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 23, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 23, 2023
Editorial cartoon Pat Bagley draw on Rudy Giuliani.
May 23, 2023 05:06 AM
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 22, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on the concerns of artificial intelligence.
May 22, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Christopher Weyant / Cagle Cartoons
More opinion content:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on Aug. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
Columns
Susan Estrich: The more the merrier in Election 2024
From the commentary: Based on what he has done to date, Ron DeSantis' pledge to do for America what he has done for Florida may not frighten the right wing of the Republican Party, many of them Trumpers, but it may not hold up so well among general election voters, who overwhelmingly support Roe v. Wade and think well of Mickey Mouse. And Trump remains the 600-pound gorilla on the Republican side.
June 01, 2023 11:28 AM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.
Columns
Doyle McManus: Republicans are crowding the 2024 race. It boosts Trump, but may help the GOP in the end
From the commentary: The growing number of entrants is good news for the front-runner, who benefits from facing fragmented opposition as he did in 2016. But it's also good news for Republican voters, who are not only getting more candidates to choose from, but also more ideas about their party's post-Trump future — even though that may not arrive until 2028.
June 01, 2023 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Doyle McManus / Los Angeles Times
Donald Trump
Editorials
American Opinion: Republicans need to dump Trump if they want to win
From the editorial: Donald Trump himself remains remarkably unpopular, with a favorability rating about 10 points underwater. This seems unlikely to improve. In the past two months, he has been indicted on 34 felony fraud counts and found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in a civil suit.
June 01, 2023 06:39 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Joe Biden
Columns
Cal Thomas: No will, no way for the United States
From the commentary: If we have lost our will as a nation to define what's right and to do it, then we have lost our way in a world that is increasingly being dominated by China, whose president, Xi Jinping, may have correctly diagnosed us as a nation in "decline."
May 31, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Britain's King Charles coronation
Columns
LaDuke: An afterparty fit for a king
"That coronation ceremony was a bit extravagant for my sensibilities ... There are more than a few folks who have pointed out that Britain could make better use of $125 million."
May 31, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Florida)
Editorials
American Opinion: It’s not perfect, but it’s a start on immigration reform
From the editorial: GOP leaders have vowed not to take up immigration reform until passing a border security law. But all these issues are intertwined. There’s nothing politically compromising about House Republicans using the Dignity Act as a starting point for serious talks on this contention issue, showing voters that they’re willing to substantively address pressing problems even if nobody gets everything they want.
May 31, 2023 06:41 AM
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board
Willmar Offices 032123 003.jpg
Editorials
Tribune Opinion: Answers needed in Willmar's business decisions, city hall and community center process
City of Willmar staff continues to put up hurdles up for Willmar businesses and appear to give unfair advantage to non-local businesses in its city hall-community center development processes. Is it because of staff bias or poor-decision making?
May 30, 2023 05:10 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune Editorial Board
Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey after DeSantis was elected governor in 2018
Columns
Susan Estrich: Lady Macbeth? Here we go again.
From the commentary: Casey DeSantis has three young children to raise while her husband runs for president. Anyone and everyone can find something to fault her for in how she chooses to balance her family and the campaign and on her roles as wife, partner and mother, which is why none of us should be sitting in judgment.
May 30, 2023 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
052823.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Columns
Bjorn Lomborg: Vaccines a stunning success story — with room for improvement
From the column: "Over the next eight years, from 2023 to 2030, we could save an additional 4.1 million lives."
May 30, 2023 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Bjorn Lomborg / Copenhagen Consensus Center
Immigration reform press conference at the Capitol in Washington
Editorials
American Opinion: One answer to the migration crisis? Jobs
From the editorial: Voters in both parties agree that work is at the heart of the immigration experience. The White House should not stand in the way of upholding a tradition that has brought the nation so many benefits.
May 30, 2023 06:31 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board

What To Read Next
Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
May 20, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 19, 2023
May 19, 2023 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoons for May 18, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Senior Tate DeKok, 1, and the rest of the BBE baseball team celebrate after DeKok hit an RBI single for an 8-7 walk-off win during a Section 6A-South playoff game against Upsala/Swanville Area on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Chizek Field in Morris.
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars have a splendid day
June 01, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's girls golf roundup
Prep
Girls golf: Willmar Cardinals in 9th place at Section 8AAA tournament
June 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
From left, Edan Smith of Montevideo, Hunter Kallstrom of Benson/KMS, Sebastian Cisneros of MACCRAY/RCW and Fox Huber of Montevideo sprint to the finish line in the 100-meter dash at the Section 3A championships Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Montevideo. Kallstrom and Smith were the top two in the event, earning them spots at the Class A State meet.
Prep
Track and field roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawk boys claim Section 3A title
June 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Minnewaska sends 7 athletes to state meet
May 31, 2023 11:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott