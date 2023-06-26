Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for June 26, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the loss of lives at the Titantic shipwreck site.

Editorial cartoon for June 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the loss of lives at the Titantic shipwreck site.
Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 5:43 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
