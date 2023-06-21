Editorial cartoon for June 21, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the summer heat and intense rain storms.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.
American Opinion: The levers of Powell: The Federal Reserve pauses interest rate hikes, a caution that should continue
From the editorial: Of course, these actions were taken to tamp down on runaway inflation. The proof is in the pudding now that inflation is cooling off and the indicators are looking good, though perhaps much of that has to do with supply chain issues outside of the Fed’s control.
From the commentary: Full-on panic (on climate change) isn’t an appropriate response, particularly if it leads to paralysis. But neither is the apathy currently on display. Whatever the motivation, if we’re stuck in place while the planet changes rapidly, then we are quickly backsliding.
Editorial cartoonist Guy Parsons draws on the high cost of groceries.
From the commentary: On the one hand, without evidence, (Donald Trump) was accusing the special counsel Jack Smith of playing politics in his carefully worded 49-page indictment, at the same time as he promised to outdo him at it if ever given the opportunity to truly politicize the Justice Department and turn it against the Biden family, jettisoning any tradition of prosecutorial independence in the process.
From the commentary: Douglass at first struggled just as they did, but then he turned his eyes and theirs back up to better things. He reminded them, as he reminds us still, of the “essential qualities” that will make us great, if we embrace them. And that is why Douglass has earned his statue in the Capitol and his high place in our history.
When the Grand Forks Herald reached out to CPKC railroad company regarding cleanup delays, a number of questions went unanswered.
Breakdowns of old equipment are among the struggles in planting season when the main focus of the operation is cattle.
"We can sit around during our after-worship coffee hour and gnash our teeth ... Or we can get serious about the fact that we need to change church culture."
From the commentary: Montana has long feasted on its nickname, "The Last Best Place." But a parade of catastrophic weather events is dismantling a grandeur that humans will not be able to rebuild. Even Montanans who only care about money should recognize that turning their famous glaciers into puddles and ranches into dead zones cannot be good for the economy.
