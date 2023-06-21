Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editorial cartoon for June 21, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the summer heat and intense rain storms.

Editorial cartoon for June 21, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the summer heat and intense rain storms.
Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 4:58 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

Bonus editorial cartoon for June 19, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the evolution of artificial intelligence.
June 19, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Juneteenth anniversary.
June 19, 2023 05:46 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 17, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 17, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
June 17, 2023 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
061323.op.wct.toon1.Allina
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 13, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
June 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 1944.
June 06, 2023 05:14 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 3, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
June 03, 2023 03:14 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 30, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 30, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 27, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
May 27, 2023 05:47 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
May 26, 2023 04:56 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 25, 2023 04:59 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell
Editorials
American Opinion: The levers of Powell: The Federal Reserve pauses interest rate hikes, a caution that should continue
From the editorial: Of course, these actions were taken to tamp down on runaway inflation. The proof is in the pudding now that inflation is cooling off and the indicators are looking good, though perhaps much of that has to do with supply chain issues outside of the Fed’s control.
June 20, 2023 12:50 PM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
A man washes his face with water along a street on a hot sunny day in the old quarters of New Delhi.
Columns
Mark Gongloff: Global heat records are falling. A little panic might be in order
From the commentary: Full-on panic (on climate change) isn’t an appropriate response, particularly if it leads to paralysis. But neither is the apathy currently on display. Whatever the motivation, if we’re stuck in place while the planet changes rapidly, then we are quickly backsliding.
June 20, 2023 09:40 AM
 · 
By  Mark Gongloff / Bloomberg Opinion
Editorial cartoon for June 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 20x, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Guy Parsons draws on the high cost of groceries.
June 20, 2023 05:12 AM
 · 
By  Guy Parsons / Cagle Cartoons
Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during an event following his arraignment on classified document charges, in Bedminster
Columns
Susan Estrich: Weaponizing the Justice Department
From the commentary: On the one hand, without evidence, (Donald Trump) was accusing the special counsel Jack Smith of playing politics in his carefully worded 49-page indictment, at the same time as he promised to outdo him at it if ever given the opportunity to truly politicize the Justice Department and turn it against the Biden family, jettisoning any tradition of prosecutorial independence in the process.
June 19, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Frederick Douglas
Columns
GianCarlo Canaparo: On Juneteenth, consider what made Frederick Douglass great
From the commentary: Douglass at first struggled just as they did, but then he turned his eyes and theirs back up to better things. He reminded them, as he reminds us still, of the “essential qualities” that will make us great, if we embrace them. And that is why Douglass has earned his statue in the Capitol and his high place in our history.
June 19, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  GianCarlo Canaparo / The Heritage Foundation
Train derailment 2.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: No answers on derailment, other mishaps only leads to more questions
When the Grand Forks Herald reached out to CPKC railroad company regarding cleanup delays, a number of questions went unanswered.
June 19, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Herald editorial board
A cow and calf under a tree.
Columns
When cattle are the priority, planting season can be painful
Breakdowns of old equipment are among the struggles in planting season when the main focus of the operation is cattle.
June 19, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Young people offer profound insight into church
"We can sit around during our after-worship coffee hour and gnash our teeth ... Or we can get serious about the fact that we need to change church culture."
June 18, 2023 10:19 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: Montana may be aeeing the first youth climate revolt
From the commentary: Montana has long feasted on its nickname, "The Last Best Place." But a parade of catastrophic weather events is dismantling a grandeur that humans will not be able to rebuild. Even Montanans who only care about money should recognize that turning their famous glaciers into puddles and ranches into dead zones cannot be good for the economy.
June 17, 2023 11:51 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie
Columns
Robin Abcarian: Chris Christie won't win, but at least he's speaking truth to Trump
From the commentary:
June 17, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Robin Abcarian / Los Angeles Times

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
Editorial cartoon for June 15, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 15, 2023
June 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Benson / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 14, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 14, 2023
June 14, 2023 05:53 AM
Editorial cartoon for June 12, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 12, 2023
June 12, 2023 04:48 AM
 · 
By  Christopher Weyant
