Editorial cartoon for June 22, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on the state of roads in Philadephia.
From the editorial: In the first three months of 2023, the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker reported job scam losses of nearly $840,000 – up 250% compared to the same time last year.
From the commentary: Is this so difficult? The right thing to do is to treat top-secret documents in an appropriate fashion, which is to say, to follow the law — not to store them in publicly accessible bathrooms in a golf club or in a storage room adjoining a ballroom. T
From the commentary: If you want our elected leaders to better reflect our priorities and become more responsive to the will of their constituents, then RCV is for you. We can do so much better than a system where most of us passively check the box for one of only two parties. We can build a better system that encourages our active engagement in the political process — and that starts with RCV.
From the commentary: The practical takeaway is that ICWA is safe for now, and potentially for a long time to come. That’s good news for tribes — and for the legal continuity that comes from respecting precedent.
American Opinion: The levers of Powell: The Federal Reserve pauses interest rate hikes, a caution that should continue
From the editorial: Of course, these actions were taken to tamp down on runaway inflation. The proof is in the pudding now that inflation is cooling off and the indicators are looking good, though perhaps much of that has to do with supply chain issues outside of the Fed’s control.
From the commentary: Full-on panic (on climate change) isn’t an appropriate response, particularly if it leads to paralysis. But neither is the apathy currently on display. Whatever the motivation, if we’re stuck in place while the planet changes rapidly, then we are quickly backsliding.
From the commentary: On the one hand, without evidence, (Donald Trump) was accusing the special counsel Jack Smith of playing politics in his carefully worded 49-page indictment, at the same time as he promised to outdo him at it if ever given the opportunity to truly politicize the Justice Department and turn it against the Biden family, jettisoning any tradition of prosecutorial independence in the process.
From the commentary: Douglass at first struggled just as they did, but then he turned his eyes and theirs back up to better things. He reminded them, as he reminds us still, of the “essential qualities” that will make us great, if we embrace them. And that is why Douglass has earned his statue in the Capitol and his high place in our history.
When the Grand Forks Herald reached out to CPKC railroad company regarding cleanup delays, a number of questions went unanswered.
