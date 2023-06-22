Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for June 22, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on the state of roads in Philadephia.

Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on the state of roads in Philadephia.
Tom Stiglich / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:28 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More cartoons:
Editorial cartoon for June 21, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the summer heat and intense rain storms.
June 21, 2023 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Guy Parsons draws on the high cost of groceries.
June 20, 2023 05:12 AM
 · 
By  Guy Parsons / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the evolution of artificial intelligence.
June 19, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Juneteenth anniversary.
June 19, 2023 05:46 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 17, 2023
Cartoons
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
June 17, 2023 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 15, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Steve Benson draws on Donald Trump's arraignment on the multiple felony counts dealing with secret documents.
June 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Benson / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for July 14, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on Donald Trump's indictments.
June 14, 2023 05:53 AM
061323.op.wct.toon1.Allina
Cartoons
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
June 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 12, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on Donald Trump's ire over his latest indictments.
June 12, 2023 04:48 AM
 · 
By  Christopher Weyant
Editorial cartoon for June 10, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the PGA LTV irony.
June 10, 2023 04:53 AM
More opinion content:
Phone scam.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Beware of job scams; they’re skyrocketing
From the editorial: In the first three months of 2023, the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker reported job scam losses of nearly $840,000 – up 250% compared to the same time last year.
June 22, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts on stage following his arraignment on classified document charges, in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Columns
Susan Estrich: His only defense: Above the law
From the commentary: Is this so difficult? The right thing to do is to treat top-secret documents in an appropriate fashion, which is to say, to follow the law — not to store them in publicly accessible bathrooms in a golf club or in a storage room adjoining a ballroom. T
June 22, 2023 12:19 AM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Ballot box
Columns
Nate Plautz: My center-right principles led me to embrace Ranked Choice Voting. Here's why
From the commentary: If you want our elected leaders to better reflect our priorities and become more responsive to the will of their constituents, then RCV is for you. We can do so much better than a system where most of us passively check the box for one of only two parties. We can build a better system that encourages our active engagement in the political process — and that starts with RCV.
June 21, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Nate Plautz / The Fulcrum
The U.S. Supreme Court building
Columns
Noah Feldman: Supreme Court was sensibly conservative on tribal rights
From the commentary: The practical takeaway is that ICWA is safe for now, and potentially for a long time to come. That’s good news for tribes — and for the legal continuity that comes from respecting precedent.
June 21, 2023 09:54 AM
 · 
By  Noah Feldman / Bloomberg Opinion
OPED-CMP-HIGHER-EDUCATION-EDITORIAL-DMT
Editorials
American Opinion: College isn’t the only path to success
From the editorial:
June 21, 2023 09:31 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell
Editorials
American Opinion: The levers of Powell: The Federal Reserve pauses interest rate hikes, a caution that should continue
From the editorial: Of course, these actions were taken to tamp down on runaway inflation. The proof is in the pudding now that inflation is cooling off and the indicators are looking good, though perhaps much of that has to do with supply chain issues outside of the Fed’s control.
June 20, 2023 12:50 PM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
A man washes his face with water along a street on a hot sunny day in the old quarters of New Delhi.
Columns
Mark Gongloff: Global heat records are falling. A little panic might be in order
From the commentary: Full-on panic (on climate change) isn’t an appropriate response, particularly if it leads to paralysis. But neither is the apathy currently on display. Whatever the motivation, if we’re stuck in place while the planet changes rapidly, then we are quickly backsliding.
June 20, 2023 09:40 AM
 · 
By  Mark Gongloff / Bloomberg Opinion
Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during an event following his arraignment on classified document charges, in Bedminster
Columns
Susan Estrich: Weaponizing the Justice Department
From the commentary: On the one hand, without evidence, (Donald Trump) was accusing the special counsel Jack Smith of playing politics in his carefully worded 49-page indictment, at the same time as he promised to outdo him at it if ever given the opportunity to truly politicize the Justice Department and turn it against the Biden family, jettisoning any tradition of prosecutorial independence in the process.
June 19, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Frederick Douglas
Columns
GianCarlo Canaparo: On Juneteenth, consider what made Frederick Douglass great
From the commentary: Douglass at first struggled just as they did, but then he turned his eyes and theirs back up to better things. He reminded them, as he reminds us still, of the “essential qualities” that will make us great, if we embrace them. And that is why Douglass has earned his statue in the Capitol and his high place in our history.
June 19, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  GianCarlo Canaparo / The Heritage Foundation
Train derailment 2.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: No answers on derailment, other mishaps only leads to more questions
When the Grand Forks Herald reached out to CPKC railroad company regarding cleanup delays, a number of questions went unanswered.
June 19, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Herald editorial board

