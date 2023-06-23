Editorial cartoon for June 23, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Repubcan concern over Hunter Biden's plea deal.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
