Editorial cartoon for June 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on U.S.-China relations.
From the commentary: America is the only country that continually votes to raise its debt ceiling. This exercise is unnecessary at best and, as we just experienced, dangerous at worst. As we look forward, there is clear agreement across the ideological spectrum: Congress must vote to do away with our nation’s debt limit.
Devlyn Brooks writes on the importance of the church "to experiment, to consider change, to get outside of our box … which is imperative to whatever the church is becoming."
From the editorial: It’s telling that prominent conservatives can acknowledge such a disturbing fact while still maintaining the party’s unreasonable refusal to even discuss reforms like limits on high-capacity magazines, red-flag laws and universal background checks. That’s how thoroughly the party, and too much of the country, has come to view these horrors as inevitable.
From the commentary: Of course, it’s possible to do things more quickly. All it would require is copying the process — or, rather, lack of process — currently unfolding in Philadelphia.
From the editorial: In the first three months of 2023, the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker reported job scam losses of nearly $840,000 – up 250% compared to the same time last year.
From the commentary: Is this so difficult? The right thing to do is to treat top-secret documents in an appropriate fashion, which is to say, to follow the law — not to store them in publicly accessible bathrooms in a golf club or in a storage room adjoining a ballroom. T
From the commentary: If you want our elected leaders to better reflect our priorities and become more responsive to the will of their constituents, then RCV is for you. We can do so much better than a system where most of us passively check the box for one of only two parties. We can build a better system that encourages our active engagement in the political process — and that starts with RCV.
From the commentary: The practical takeaway is that ICWA is safe for now, and potentially for a long time to come. That’s good news for tribes — and for the legal continuity that comes from respecting precedent.
