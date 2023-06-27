Editorial cartoon for June 27, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Ed Wexler draws on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Ed Wexler . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the loss of lives at the Titantic shipwreck site.
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on U.S.-China relations.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Repubcan concern over Hunter Biden's plea deal.
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on the state of roads in Philadephia.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the summer heat and intense rain storms.
Editorial cartoonist Guy Parsons draws on the high cost of groceries.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the evolution of artificial intelligence.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Juneteenth anniversary.
Editorial cartoonist Steve Benson draws on Donald Trump's arraignment on the multiple felony counts dealing with secret documents.
From the editorial: Indeed, if the Justice Department wants to help stamp out the allegations of special treatment, it must be more forthcoming about the status of the Hunter Biden probe and cooperate with any congressional efforts to learn more about the Biden family’s business connections. Anything less will only stoke the flames of conspiracy.
From the commentary: The findings should remind us that the line between productivity and resting is blurry — especially in creative endeavors. It’s possible that in our productivity-obsessed society, people will keep skimping on sleep and then try to use dream-hacking to stay productive 24/7. But ideally these new revelations about dreams and creativity will move us toward more balance, giving sleep and even naps some much-needed respectability.
Roe v. Wade always struck me as pretty sketchy. But as a political compromise it was brilliant and far more credible than the current Supreme Court’s return of power to “the people’s representatives.”
Burgum will have to do something to break through the pack, which won’t be easy, especially since he won’t criticize Trump.
During the time when I was figuring out Nova’s personality, it became clear that she was much better behaved after she burned off excess energy through exercise.
From the commentary: This from the Center for Strategic & International Studies ought to be the starting point for any argument in favor of a changed economic relationship with China: "It should be noted that the incidents of Chinese espionage far outnumber those by any other country, even Russia. The long-term cost to the American economy and national security cannot be precisely measured, but estimates run into the billions of dollars for commercial and technological espionage.
From the commentary: We can only hope that it will be apparent to many observers on both sides of the aisle that literally nothing the administration could do would fail to trigger the same response. If the department were guided by such wild-eyed detractors, it truly would be corrupt — much as Trump himself has promised it will be if he regains the reins of power.
From the editorial: Critics say these sanctuary cities have laws and policies that shield criminals and obstruct federal immigration policies. But cities with sanctuary policies have lower than average crime rates, higher household incomes and lower poverty rates, according to various studies.
From the commentary: America is the only country that continually votes to raise its debt ceiling. This exercise is unnecessary at best and, as we just experienced, dangerous at worst. As we look forward, there is clear agreement across the ideological spectrum: Congress must vote to do away with our nation’s debt limit.
