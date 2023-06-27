Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editorial cartoon for June 27, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Ed Wexler draws on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

Editorial cartoonist c draws on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
Samuel Alito / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:46 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Ed Wexler . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for June 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the loss of lives at the Titantic shipwreck site.
June 26, 2023 05:43 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on U.S.-China relations.
June 24, 2023 05:13 AM
Editorial cartoon for June 23, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 23, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Repubcan concern over Hunter Biden's plea deal.
June 23, 2023 05:52 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 22, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on the state of roads in Philadephia.
June 22, 2023 05:28 AM
Editorial cartoon for June 21, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 21, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the summer heat and intense rain storms.
June 21, 2023 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 20x, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Guy Parsons draws on the high cost of groceries.
June 20, 2023 05:12 AM
 · 
By  Guy Parsons / Cagle Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 19, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the evolution of artificial intelligence.
June 19, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Juneteenth anniversary.
June 19, 2023 05:46 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 17, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 17, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
June 17, 2023 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 15, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 15, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Steve Benson draws on Donald Trump's arraignment on the multiple felony counts dealing with secret documents.
June 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Benson / Cagle Cartoons
Hunter Biden
Editorials
American Opinion: Hunter cops a plea — but the Biden probes continue
From the editorial: Indeed, if the Justice Department wants to help stamp out the allegations of special treatment, it must be more forthcoming about the status of the Hunter Biden probe and cooperate with any congressional efforts to learn more about the Biden family’s business connections. Anything less will only stoke the flames of conspiracy.
June 27, 2023 05:06 AM
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board
OPED-FLAM-COLUMN-DMT
Columns
F.D. Flam: Want to be more creative? Try dream-hacking while you sleep
From the commentary: The findings should remind us that the line between productivity and resting is blurry — especially in creative endeavors. It’s possible that in our productivity-obsessed society, people will keep skimping on sleep and then try to use dream-hacking to stay productive 24/7. But ideally these new revelations about dreams and creativity will move us toward more balance, giving sleep and even naps some much-needed respectability.
June 26, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  F.D. Flam / Bloomberg Opinion
OPED-WILKINSON-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Francis Wilkinson: A year after Dobbs, leaving abortion to states isn’t working
Roe v. Wade always struck me as pretty sketchy. But as a political compromise it was brilliant and far more credible than the current Supreme Court’s return of power to “the people’s representatives.”
June 26, 2023 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Francis Wilkinson
Burgum on CBS.png
Opinion
American Opinion: Can Doug Burgum save the Republican Party from Donald Trump?
Burgum will have to do something to break through the pack, which won’t be easy, especially since he won’t criticize Trump.
June 26, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  The Forum Editorial Board
NovaJune.jpg
Columns
No matter the weather, walking the dog is a joyful exercise
During the time when I was figuring out Nova’s personality, it became clear that she was much better behaved after she burned off excess energy through exercise.
June 26, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
A crude oil tanker is seen at Qingdao Port, Shandong province, China
Columns
Cal Thomas: China's economy and America's opportunity
From the commentary: This from the Center for Strategic & International Studies ought to be the starting point for any argument in favor of a changed economic relationship with China: "It should be noted that the incidents of Chinese espionage far outnumber those by any other country, even Russia. The long-term cost to the American economy and national security cannot be precisely measured, but estimates run into the billions of dollars for commercial and technological espionage.
June 24, 2023 11:06 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Hunter Biden
Columns
Harry Litman: Is the Hunter Biden plea deal really a slap on the wrist? Not remotely
From the commentary: We can only hope that it will be apparent to many observers on both sides of the aisle that literally nothing the administration could do would fail to trigger the same response. If the department were guided by such wild-eyed detractors, it truly would be corrupt — much as Trump himself has promised it will be if he regains the reins of power.
June 24, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Harry Litman / Los Angeles Times
SANCTUARY CITIES
Editorials
American Opinion: Sanctuary cities are working just fine, thank you
From the editorial: Critics say these sanctuary cities have laws and policies that shield criminals and obstruct federal immigration policies. But cities with sanctuary policies have lower than average crime rates, higher household incomes and lower poverty rates, according to various studies.
June 24, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)
Columns
Mike Quigley: The debt ceiling deal was not perfect, but it was far better than a default
From the commentary: America is the only country that continually votes to raise its debt ceiling. This exercise is unnecessary at best and, as we just experienced, dangerous at worst. As we look forward, there is clear agreement across the ideological spectrum: Congress must vote to do away with our nation’s debt limit.
June 23, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  Mike Quigley / Chicago Tribune
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) COLUMN-GET
Columns
Jonathan Bernstein: Senators are undermining their own power
From the commentary:
June 23, 2023 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers third baseman Aidan Byrne, left, tags out the Minnesota Mud Puppies' Brady Zavorek during a Northwoods League game on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers win with a walk-off
June 26, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur Baseball
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry grabs a pair of wins
June 26, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Sports
Amateur golf: Peterson repeats as Men’s Lakeland Championship winner
June 26, 2023 09:44 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Mudhens Tournament ends without a title game
June 25, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott