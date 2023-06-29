Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for June 29, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the danger of Fourth of July fireworks.

Editorial cartoon for June 29, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the danger of Fourth of July fireworks.
Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 5:03 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More Dave Granlund:
Editorial cartoon for June 28, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 28, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
June 28, 2023 05:40 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the loss of lives at the Titantic shipwreck site.
June 26, 2023 05:43 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 23, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 23, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Repubcan concern over Hunter Biden's plea deal.
June 23, 2023 05:52 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 21, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 21, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the summer heat and intense rain storms.
June 21, 2023 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 19, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for June 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the evolution of artificial intelligence.
June 19, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Juneteenth anniversary.
June 19, 2023 05:46 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 17, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 17, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
June 17, 2023 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
061323.op.wct.toon1.Allina
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 13, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
June 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 1944.
June 06, 2023 05:14 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 3, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
June 03, 2023 03:14 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund

More opinion content:
U.S. President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden disembark from Air Force One in Syracuse, New York
Columns
Cal Thomas: Whom to believe?
From the commentary: If one has bad character — like Hunter Biden and, yes, Donald Trump, anything is believable.
June 28, 2023 12:36 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: Can't see the forest for the smoke
"It looks like everyone who can make a profit mining, drilling or building pipelines to move dirty oil is banging ahead. ... People are going to keep challenging these corporations and transition away from dirty oil."
June 28, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
President Joe Biden
Editorials
American Opinion: Spread the news: US economy is strong under Joe Biden
From the editorial: Many say Biden does a poor job messaging, while others worry about his age. But his quiet competence is a welcome contrast to Trump's chaotic carnival barking.
June 28, 2023 09:16 AM
 · 
By  Philadelphia Inquirer Editorial Board
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA)
Editorials
American Opinion: Censure this House: Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Republicans abuse their power to punish Adam Schiff
From the editorial: This is politics, so there will always be fights and disputes and bruised feelings. But censures aren’t meant to be part of the political tussles, but rather to punish wrongdoing.
June 28, 2023 06:26 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
immigration
Columns
Carmen Kcomt: Immigration should be about more than politics
From the commentary: Congress has failed for more than a decade to pass meaningful immigration reform, and the resulting hash of band-aid "solutions" leaves many in shaky and unsafe circumstances. It increases the sense of worry and concern for vulnerable migrants as well as the danger they face in coming to America.
June 27, 2023 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Carmen Kcomt / The Fulcrum
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: With ignorant, inflammatory tweet, Kennedy Jr. fails his first immigration test
From the commentary: Still, Bobby had a magical connection to everyday Americans. Journalist Jack Newfield wrote in his book "Robert Kennedy: A Memoir" that Kennedy identified with the powerless because he lived in the shadow of older siblings and felt ignored in the family hierarchy.
June 27, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
3613210+college.jpg
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: I'm ready for affirmative action in college admissions to end
From the commentara: For Latinos and African Americans, the road to college has always been bumpy. We've had to work twice as hard to get half the credit. What would a world without affirmative action look like? Probably a lot like it does now.
June 27, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Editorial cartoon for June 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 27, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Ed Wexler draws on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
June 27, 2023 05:46 AM
Hunter Biden
Editorials
American Opinion: Hunter cops a plea — but the Biden probes continue
From the editorial: Indeed, if the Justice Department wants to help stamp out the allegations of special treatment, it must be more forthcoming about the status of the Hunter Biden probe and cooperate with any congressional efforts to learn more about the Biden family’s business connections. Anything less will only stoke the flames of conspiracy.
June 27, 2023 05:06 AM
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board
OPED-FLAM-COLUMN-DMT
Columns
F.D. Flam: Want to be more creative? Try dream-hacking while you sleep
From the commentary: The findings should remind us that the line between productivity and resting is blurry — especially in creative endeavors. It’s possible that in our productivity-obsessed society, people will keep skimping on sleep and then try to use dream-hacking to stay productive 24/7. But ideally these new revelations about dreams and creativity will move us toward more balance, giving sleep and even naps some much-needed respectability.
June 26, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  F.D. Flam / Bloomberg Opinion

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
What To Read Next
Editorial cartoon for June 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 24, 2023
June 24, 2023 05:13 AM
Editorial cartoon for June 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 22, 2023
June 22, 2023 05:28 AM
Editorial cartoon for June 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 20x, 2023
June 20, 2023 05:12 AM
 · 
By  Guy Parsons / Cagle Cartoons
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3366174+softball.jpg
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
June 27, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Maple Lake Lakers level Litchfield Blues on Town Ball Tour night
June 28, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS second baseman Luke Knudsen, 2, readies a throw to first baseman Grant Paffrath during an American Legion baseball game against Willmar on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: New London-Spicer nabs win over Willmar
June 28, 2023 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Late homer hands Bismarck Larks a win over Willmar Stingers
June 28, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown