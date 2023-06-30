Editorial cartoon for June 30, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Arend van Dam draws on climate change.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonistArend van Dam. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
While it didn't seem to be right for her at the time, Agweek publisher Katie Pinke writes that as she looks back at the accomplishments of her children - she likely would have thrived in 4-H, too.
From the commentary: Regulation and exploration can and must coexist. And we should make it safer for whistleblowers, regardless of their employment or efforts of their employers to dodge regulation, to disclose information that keeps the public safe.
American Opinion: Russian roulette: Wagner Group rebellion sputters out but the Ukraine war continues
From the editorial: The poor wartime performance of Czar Nicholas’s Russian Army in 1905 (against Japan) and 1917 (against the Kaiser) both precipitated revolutions in Russia. We will see if the poor wartime performance of Czar Vladimir’s Russian Army in Ukraine will do the same. The world watches.
From the commentary: If one has bad character — like Hunter Biden and, yes, Donald Trump, anything is believable.
"It looks like everyone who can make a profit mining, drilling or building pipelines to move dirty oil is banging ahead. ... People are going to keep challenging these corporations and transition away from dirty oil."
From the editorial: Many say Biden does a poor job messaging, while others worry about his age. But his quiet competence is a welcome contrast to Trump's chaotic carnival barking.
American Opinion: Censure this House: Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Republicans abuse their power to punish Adam Schiff
From the editorial: This is politics, so there will always be fights and disputes and bruised feelings. But censures aren’t meant to be part of the political tussles, but rather to punish wrongdoing.
From the commentary: Congress has failed for more than a decade to pass meaningful immigration reform, and the resulting hash of band-aid "solutions" leaves many in shaky and unsafe circumstances. It increases the sense of worry and concern for vulnerable migrants as well as the danger they face in coming to America.
From the commentary: Still, Bobby had a magical connection to everyday Americans. Journalist Jack Newfield wrote in his book "Robert Kennedy: A Memoir" that Kennedy identified with the powerless because he lived in the shadow of older siblings and felt ignored in the family hierarchy.
From the commentara: For Latinos and African Americans, the road to college has always been bumpy. We've had to work twice as hard to get half the credit. What would a world without affirmative action look like? Probably a lot like it does now.
