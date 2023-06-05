99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for June 5, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on Joe Biden's deal win on the debt limit.

Editorial cartoon for June 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on Joe Biden's deal win on the debt limit.
Bruce Plante / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:06 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bruce Plante . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More cartoons:
Editorial cartoon for June 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 3, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
June 03, 2023 03:14 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for June 2, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 2, 2023
Editorial cartoonist R.J. Matson draws on the debt ceiling extension.
June 02, 2023 04:54 AM
Editorial cartoon for June 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for June 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws reactions to the last day of school.
June 01, 2023 05:34 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 31, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 31, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Marshall Ramsey draws on the potential U.S. debt crisis.
May 31, 2023 05:00 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 30, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 30, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 27, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
May 27, 2023 05:47 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 29, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the debt owed on Memorial Day.
May 26, 2023 12:54 PM
Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
May 26, 2023 04:56 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 25, 2023 04:59 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Frank Hansen draws on the debt ceiling standoff between Democrats and Republicans.
May 24, 2023 05:36 AM
More opinion content:
IMG_2748.jpeg
Columns
The evolution of a garden
The garden space continues to change, just like the plants grown within it.
June 05, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
ATV on ice
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Don't restrict access, public use at Voyageurs National Park
From the editorial: "Voyageurs ... isn’t like other national parks when it comes to its wintertime ice, snow, and traditional recreational uses. Its regulations appropriately shouldn’t be in line with elsewhere."
June 05, 2023 05:11 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
U.S. Supreme Court
Columns
Larry Goldstone: Supreme Court math: 3x3=5
From the commentary: Whether public pressure can alter the course of the current Supreme Court is not at all a certainty. But with the justices serving with impunity for life, for those who wish to oppose this nation reversing the painful and tortuous progress it has made in moving toward the ideals it claims to espouse, there is little choice but to try.
June 03, 2023 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Larry Goldstone / The Fulcrum
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts debt limit talks with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2023.
Columns
Susan Estrich: President Biden agreed to a bad deal
From the commentary: Now it is up to the whips in the Congress to deliver. I always get nervous when politicians start talking about what the "American people" want, as if anyone can speak for a monolith, let alone one as divided as we are.
June 03, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
053123.op.dnt.toon1.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Minnesota's sports-betting fail seen as an opportunity
From the editorial: "It’s a chance to ensure that when sports betting does get passed here, it includes important measures to help Minnesotans better understand gambling addiction."
June 03, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Dulouth News Tribune Editorial Board
Republican lawmakers meet over proposed debt limit legislation in Washington
Columns
Cal Thomas: The debt deal: Could it have been better?
From the commentary: It's not yet a done deal. Plenty more could happen before the measure is approved, or not. Whether approved in the current or another form, given past scenarios it is more likely to benefit the politicians and their careers than a majority of overburdened and fed-up taxpayers.
June 02, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
The presidential inaugural platform is under construction in front of the U.S. Capitol as part of the West Front lawn is closed to the public Nov. 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Columns
Nicholas Goldberg: Don't fall for any third-party baloney. It's the last thing we need in 2024
From the commentary: There can be only one priority in 2024 if Trump is a candidate: making sure the country's fate is not put back into the hands of a man already proved to be reckless, undemocratic, dishonest, self-dealing and supportive of violence.
June 02, 2023 10:14 AM
 · 
By  Nicholas Goldberg / Los Angeles Times
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: 'Ordinary Time' doesn't need to be slow
"It’s unfortunate that so many opt out of their church lives ... thinking that so little is going on. This time of year is just as important to the cycle of church life as the biggest celebrations of the year."
June 02, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Joe Biden
Editorials
American Opinion: Debt limit: A compromise that deserves passage (but not praise)
From the editorial: On Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, they’ll have a final say over whether to reward or punish those who acted responsibly in this matter and those who did not. We should not have to tolerate these insanely irresponsible Dooms Day tactics ever again.
June 02, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  Baltimore Sun Editorial Board
7M1A9918.JPG
Columns
Life comes full circle at the North Dakota State Class B Track Meet
Katie Pinke's first glimpse of her future husband came at a state track meet. Nearly 30 years later, their daughters' track experiences brought them back to a state meet.
June 02, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke

What To Read Next
Editorial cartoon for May 23, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023 05:06 AM
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 22, 2023
May 22, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Christopher Weyant / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
May 20, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Bevy of Willmar Cardinals, NLS Wildcats head to the state meet
June 04, 2023 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME senior Nahum Tarin, 4, is greeted at the dugout after scoring a run during a Section 3A playoff game against RTR on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Yankee Field in Milroy.
Prep
Baseball roundup: YME Sting on the cusp of history
June 03, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf: Willmar closes out the season at Section 8AAA
June 02, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Section 5A Golf 052423 009.jpg
Prep
Golf: Bigger role pays big dividends for BBE senior
June 02, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown