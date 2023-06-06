99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for June 6, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 1944.

Editorial cartoon for June 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 1944.
Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 5:14 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
