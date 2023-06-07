Editorial cartoon for June 7, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on Joe Biden's recent fall.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
From the editorial: Weight-loss medications could be transformative for the millions of Americans who struggle with obesity. While the current high costs and unknown long-term health effects are good reason to proceed with care, the potential for life-changing treatment of a deadly disease should be welcomed as a significant milestone.
Ruben Navarrette: Hey graduates, winning at life means doing what you love — not just what you're good at
From the commentary: Whatever you're good at, or not good at, is going to change throughout life. You can't make major decisions based on aptitude. You're better off picking a job that doesn't feel like work. Then you won't mind putting in the effort to be great at what you love doing.
From the commentary: A few days ago, after reading through lots of news about current American politics, I came upon Havel's memoir "To the Castle and Back" in a thrift store. Fifty pages in, I thought, "Why can't we have a president like this?"
Doug Burgum is betting that he’ll be able to break through the culture wars fixation and appeal to persuadable voters by his stands on important pocketbook issues including the economy and energy.
From the commentary: Last year, over a third of the country's clean-power projects were in Texas. One reason, ironically, is that Texas is a low-regulation state that lets people easily build things. Plus, it has loads of open land swept by mighty winds.
From the commentary: Joe Biden has staked a substantial degree of his presidency on showing that he can work across the bitter partisan boundaries of recent years, already producing the massive bipartisan infrastructure law and measures to spur domestic chip production and protect the health of veterans.
The garden space continues to change, just like the plants grown within it.
From the editorial: "Voyageurs ... isn’t like other national parks when it comes to its wintertime ice, snow, and traditional recreational uses. Its regulations appropriately shouldn’t be in line with elsewhere."
From the commentary: Whether public pressure can alter the course of the current Supreme Court is not at all a certainty. But with the justices serving with impunity for life, for those who wish to oppose this nation reversing the painful and tortuous progress it has made in moving toward the ideals it claims to espouse, there is little choice but to try.
From the commentary: Now it is up to the whips in the Congress to deliver. I always get nervous when politicians start talking about what the "American people" want, as if anyone can speak for a monolith, let alone one as divided as we are.
