Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for June 8, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws on Mike Pence's run for president in 2024.

Kevin Siers / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:10 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Kevin Siers . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Drag show
Columns
Froma Harrop: It seems impossible to embarrass the right
From the commentary: In his 70-page ruling, Judge Thomas Parker called the Tennessee anti-drag queen law "unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad."
June 07, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Ron DeSantis
Columns
Jean Guerrero: DeSantis and Trump compete to take the most extreme stance on immigration
From the commentary: At the core of the GOP's ever-expanding multiverse of scapegoats are immigrant communities, who represent a real threat to white male minority rule. The GOP has proved it's just getting started with persecution of them.
June 07, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Jean Guerrero / Los Angeles Times
Obesity drugs
Editorials
American Opinion: Obesity drugs won’t work if no one can afford them
From the editorial: Weight-loss medications could be transformative for the millions of Americans who struggle with obesity. While the current high costs and unknown long-term health effects are good reason to proceed with care, the potential for life-changing treatment of a deadly disease should be welcomed as a significant milestone.
June 07, 2023 06:27 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Graduating seniors toss their caps high into the air following the Willmar High School Class of 2022 commencement ceremony at the Willmar Civic Center on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Hey graduates, winning at life means doing what you love — not just what you're good at
From the commentary: Whatever you're good at, or not good at, is going to change throughout life. You can't make major decisions based on aptitude. You're better off picking a job that doesn't feel like work. Then you won't mind putting in the effort to be great at what you love doing.
June 06, 2023 01:08 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Election 2020
Columns
David Mills: The president America needs (is not Trump or Biden)
From the commentary: A few days ago, after reading through lots of news about current American politics, I came upon Havel's memoir "To the Castle and Back" in a thrift store. Fifty pages in, I thought, "Why can't we have a president like this?"
June 06, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  David Mills / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum
Editorials
American Opinion: Doug Burgum for president? American voters should take a good look
Doug Burgum is betting that he’ll be able to break through the culture wars fixation and appeal to persuadable voters by his stands on important pocketbook issues including the economy and energy.
June 06, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  Forum Editorial Board
Solar panels file photo
Columns
Froma Harrop: Taxing clean energy: What is wrong with these people?
From the commentary: Last year, over a third of the country's clean-power projects were in Texas. One reason, ironically, is that Texas is a low-regulation state that lets people easily build things. Plus, it has loads of open land swept by mighty winds.
June 05, 2023 02:13 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Joe Biden
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf: McCarthy declares victory, but Biden may be the real winner
From the commentary: Joe Biden has staked a substantial degree of his presidency on showing that he can work across the bitter partisan boundaries of recent years, already producing the massive bipartisan infrastructure law and measures to spur domestic chip production and protect the health of veterans.
June 05, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf / The Dallas Morning News
IMG_2748.jpeg
Columns
The evolution of a garden
The garden space continues to change, just like the plants grown within it.
June 05, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
ATV on ice
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Don't restrict access, public use at Voyageurs National Park
From the editorial: "Voyageurs ... isn’t like other national parks when it comes to its wintertime ice, snow, and traditional recreational uses. Its regulations appropriately shouldn’t be in line with elsewhere."
June 05, 2023 05:11 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board

Local Sports and News
YME senior Cody Dahlager throws the ball in after catching a pop out in center field during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME, KMS baseball clean up on academic awards
June 07, 2023 08:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
From left, BBE captains Talen Kampsen, Casey Lenarz and Tanner Shelton hoist the Section 6A championship trophy after the Jaguars beat Parkers Prairie 4-2 in the section championship on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Prep
Baseball roundup: 'It's unbelievable': BBE Jaguars are state bound
June 06, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Prep golf: Paynesville golfer winds up tied for 13th place
June 06, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.001.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS Braves battle, but fall to Foley, Breck at state tournament
June 06, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne