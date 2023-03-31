Editorial cartoon for Mach 21, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund.
Columnist Jonathan Knutson suggests readers consider those topics they avoid and hear from those people they often avoid to open up to different ways of thinking.
From the commentary: (One expert) argues that the party in power — whichever it is — tends to emphasize the importance of strong American leadership and the minority party generally shows more sensitivity to risks, costs and tradeoffs.
From the commentary: California could clean up its act if it wanted to, but that would require adopting some Republican and conservative princ
From the editorial: Sen. Tina Smith, a Minnesota Democrat, rightly pointed out that “Seeking help when you need it is a sign of strength, not weakness...”
From the commentary: With a return to many offices, young Americans are trying to enter the gray flannel world at a time when many aren't even sure what that world wears these days.
"Women often work through relationships, are seen as nurturing, equitable and patient in social conditions, that’s how many problems can be solved."
From the editorial: ... lawmakers moving to ban just TikTok under some rather strained and conspiratorial arguments about its ties to Beijing and then calling it a day are burying their heads in the sand.
Last year, residents made a record 5.5 million visits to food shelves, applications for “food stamps” are up more than 200 percent since 2019, and an estimated one in nine are food insecure.
From the commentary: If anchorman Ron DeSantis has his way, freedom (of speech) loses. Liberty loses. And that's not a victory for anyone.
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the failure of climate change deniers.
