Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for Mach 21, 2023

An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.

Editorial cartoon for March 31, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the strength of the NRA lobby.
Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 5:44 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

More Dave Granlund:
Editorial cartoon for March 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 30, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the new professional baseball rules.
March 30, 2023 05:39 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for x, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Israel turmoil over Benjamin Netanyahu.
March 29, 2023 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 27, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 27, 2023 05:34 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Spring flooding options
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 25, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Color edit toon China Pres XI visits Putin.jpg
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 22, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 22, 2023 05:33 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 21, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 21, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the federal banking system.
March 21, 2023 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 18, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 18, 2023
Editorial cartooniost Dave Granlund draws on the "Stormy" forecast of Mar-a-logo"
March 18, 2023 05:21 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 17
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 17, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the mounting number of potholes on roadways already.
March 17, 2023 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Color edit toon Silicon Valley Bank fail.jpg
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 15, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 15, 2023 05:55 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 14, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 14, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the challenge of California weather.
March 14, 2023 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund

More opinion content:
soil_health_conservation.jpg
Columns
So many differing views on agriculture, so many 'blind spots'
Columnist Jonathan Knutson suggests readers consider those topics they avoid and hear from those people they often avoid to open up to different ways of thinking.
March 31, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Knutson
U.S. President Joe Biden (left) walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right)
Columns
Nicholas Goldberg: Democrats flip red, Republicans flip blue on one major issue. Is it permanent?
From the commentary: (One expert) argues that the party in power — whichever it is — tends to emphasize the importance of strong American leadership and the minority party generally shows more sensitivity to risks, costs and tradeoffs.
March 30, 2023 09:20 PM
 · 
By  Nicholas Goldberg / Los Angeles Times
California flooding
Columns
Cal Thomas: California demons are so many
From the commentary: California could clean up its act if it wanted to, but that would require adopting some Republican and conservative princ
March 30, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Sen. John Fetterman
Editorials
American Opinion: The face of courage
From the editorial: Sen. Tina Smith, a Minnesota Democrat, rightly pointed out that “Seeking help when you need it is a sign of strength, not weakness...”
March 30, 2023 06:09 AM
 · 
By  The Virginian-Pilot & Daily Press Editorial Board
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: Gen Z gets ready to don its gray flannel suit
From the commentary: With a return to many offices, young Americans are trying to enter the gray flannel world at a time when many aren't even sure what that world wears these days.
March 29, 2023 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: The time for women leaders
"Women often work through relationships, are seen as nurturing, equitable and patient in social conditions, that’s how many problems can be solved."
March 29, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
Tik TokaTikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on "TikTok: How Congress Can Safeguard American Data Privacy and Protect Children from Online Harms," on Capitol Hill, March 23, 2023, in Washington, DC.
Editorials
American Opinion: House hearing hysterics obscure broader social media problems
From the editorial: ... lawmakers moving to ban just TikTok under some rather strained and conspiratorial arguments about its ties to Beijing and then calling it a day are burying their heads in the sand.
March 29, 2023 09:50 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Kandiyohi County Food Shelf
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Hunger in Minnesota is hard to see, but very real
Last year, residents made a record 5.5 million visits to food shelves, applications for “food stamps” are up more than 200 percent since 2019, and an estimated one in nine are food insecure.
March 29, 2023 06:39 AM
 · 
By  Rochester Post Bulletin Editorial Board
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on Aug. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
Columns
Susan Estrich: Ron DeSantis is an enemy of free speech
From the commentary: If anchorman Ron DeSantis has his way, freedom (of speech) loses. Liberty loses. And that's not a victory for anyone.
March 28, 2023 01:04 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 28, 2023
Cartoons
Bonus editorial cartoon for March 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the failure of climate change deniers.
March 28, 2023 12:02 PM

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
Editorial cartoon for March 28, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 28, 2023
March 28, 2023 05:17 AM
 · 
By  Bruce Plante
Editorial cartoon for March 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 24, 2023
March 24, 2023 05:25 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Siers
Editorial cartoon for March 23, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 23, 2023
March 23, 2023 05:21 AM
 · 
By  John Darkow
Local Sports and News
Winter storm
Local
West central Minnesota under advisory for freezing rain later Thursday, blizzard conditions possible Friday
March 30, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 006.jpg
Local
MACCRAY Schools open with some disruptions because of BNSF derailment in Raymond, Minnesota
March 30, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
traffic-fatality2.jpg
Minnesota
New London man injured Thursday in deadly crash near Roscoe, Minnesota
March 30, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Gabrielle Giffords
Minnesota
Walz, Giffords call on Minnesota lawmakers to pass gun control measures
March 30, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier