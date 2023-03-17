Editorial cartoon for March 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on the high cost of gasoline.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Christopher Weyant . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
American Opinion: The budget and the debt: Speaker Kevin McCarthy must agree to raise the debt ceiling
From the editorial: What can’t get lost in the budget struggle and the campaign is the debt ceiling. McCarthy’s duty is clear. He must carry it out.
From the commentary: In describing the 1930s Depression, humorist Will Rogers said, “If stupidity got us into this mess, then stupidity can get us out of it.” That would appear to be the strategy of the “smart” people now running our government.
From the commentary: "Every tribe has its own words, basically, and it becomes more and more difficult to have conversations across tribal fault lines if we can't even agree on the terminology."
From the editorial: The proposal excludes print journalists but mandates that all others who write about the governor, state officials or lawmakers provide information to the state about whether they are being paid and who is paying them.
"Native foster care is a very emotional subject. ... The fact is that Native children need Native families and thriving Native communities."
"This is Sunshine Week, a nationwide campaign designed to remind all Americans that government works best when it works in sunlight. ... And sure as we’re writing this, dark places exist."
From the commentary: For it to turn its back on its own values, and on the voices of concern it is hearing from its friends in the American Jewish community, would be a very troubling and dangerous mistake.
