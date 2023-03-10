6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for March 10, 2023

An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.

Editorial cartoon for March 10, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the challenge of hosting the Oscars.
Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
March 10, 2023 06:24 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More Dave Granlund:
Editorial cartoon for March 8, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 8, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the reported end of winter.
March 08, 2023 05:12 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 7, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 7, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 05, 2023 07:27 PM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 4, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 04, 2023 05:39 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for March 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 3, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 03, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for Feb. 28, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Feb. 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's access to security footage from January 6.
February 28, 2023 05:50 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on weather forecasts by meteorologists.
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Feb. 27, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
February 27, 2023 05:27 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for Feb. 25, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Feb. 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
February 25, 2023 05:22 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for Feb. 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Feb. 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the desperation of Vladimar Putin.
February 24, 2023 05:55 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for Feb. 23, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Feb. 23, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the many hats of Pres. Jimmy Carter.
February 23, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for Feb. 16, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Feb. 16, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
February 16, 2023 05:50 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund

More opinion content:
Drag show
Columns
Susan Estrich: What's wrong with drag queens: Playing politics with prejudice
From the commentary: Drag shows are, at their core, political speech in the sense that they challenge our perception of gender and gender roles and force us to reexamine familiar stereotypes even as we laugh at the exaggerated representations of femininity.
March 10, 2023 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Airline pilots with ALPA National picket outside O’Hare International Airport in support of improved working conditions and benefits across their profession Sept. 1, 2022, in Chicago.
Columns
Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger: Safety in the skies is paramount. Don’t cheapen pilot training and experience
From the commentary: High levels of pilot training and experience literally make the difference between success and failure, life and death.
March 10, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger / Chicago Tribune
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Passing communion on to the next generation
"Communion in our church is a powerful faith ritual in which we believe that the body and blood of Christ are present alongside the substance of the bread and wine," Devlyn Brooks writes.
March 10, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
IMG_4338.JPG
Columns
Agweek Farm Show returns for agribusiness, fun, food, music and important conversations
The 41st annual Agweek Farm Show in Rochester, Minnesota, brought in crowds of people as farm shows seem to begin a return to normal.
March 10, 2023 07:10 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
J. Crew logo
Editorials
American Opinion: Big name-brand companies benefit illegally from migrant child labor
From the editorial: The crackdown, plus the embarrassment of exposure, should be enough to halt the practice. But the need to support kids in desperate circumstances won’t go away.
March 10, 2023 06:25 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Susan Estrich
Columns
Susan Estrich: Donald Trump's fighting words
From the commentary: At best, it will be a costly distraction and, most likely, an embarrassing one, as is everything that revisits Jan. 6, and makes the case — without a word being spoken — that the Republicans need to move on beyond Trump.
March 09, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows ChatGPT logo
Columns
Vishal Gupta: Worried that ChatGPT is coming for your job? An old assessment tool may have the answer
From the commentary: Using Bloom’s Taxonomy we can see that effective human-AI collaboration will largely mean delegating lower-level cognitive tasks so that we can focus our energy on more complex, cognitive tasks.
March 09, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Vishal Gupta / Los Angeles Times
Editorial cartoon for March 9, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 9, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the low 2024 support for Joe Biden among Democrats.
March 09, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Rick McKee
FILE PHOTO: People pass by a promo of Fox News host Tucker Carlson on the News Corporation building in New York
Editorials
American Opinion: The disgraceful lies of Fox 'News'
From the editorial: And, after (Rupert) Murdoch's testimony, so much for "We Report, You Decide."
March 09, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Star Tribune Editorial Board
Newly announced Republican candidate for President Nikki Haley during a town hall on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Exeter, New Hampshire.
Columns
Jenice Armstrong: Nikki Haley isn't past her 'prime.' But Don Lemon said what a lot of people think
From the commentary: America needs to get over its obsession with women's appearance and age. Lemon felt comfortable saying what he did because he knew a lot of people would agree with him.
March 08, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Jenice Armstrong / The Philadelphia Inquirer

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
What To Read Next
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
March 06, 2023 05:19 AM
Editorial cartoon for March 2, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 3, 2023
March 02, 2023 05:56 AM
Editorial cartoon for March 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 1, 2023
March 01, 2023 05:11 AM
 · 
By  Bruce Plante
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
022623.S.FF.Moorhead.Kraft
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 08:34 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BOLD sophomore Jack Gross, 3, hoists up a 3-pointer during a Section 2A-North semifinal game against Lester Prairie on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Sibley East High School in Arlington.
Prep
Boys basketball: BOLD goes cold in Section 2A-North semifinals
March 09, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Junior college baseball: Ridgewater Warriors drop 2 games to Lake Michigan College
March 09, 2023 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.001.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Lainey Braulick joins the show
March 09, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne