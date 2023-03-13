6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Editorial cartoon for March 13, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Jeff Koterba draws on the coming budget battle between President Joe Biden and the Republicans.

March 13, 2023 05:44 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Joe Koterba . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Tucker Carlson's version of the January 6th events.
March 11, 2023 05:25 AM
By  Dave Granlund
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 10, 2023 06:24 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the low 2024 support for Joe Biden among Democrats.
March 09, 2023 09:20 AM
By  Rick McKee
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the reported end of winter.
March 08, 2023 05:12 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the arrival of spring training and the end of winter.
March 06, 2023 05:19 AM
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 05, 2023 07:27 PM
By  Dave Granlund
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 04, 2023 05:39 AM
By  Dave Granlund
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
March 03, 2023 05:30 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoonist Randall Enos draws on the new age of romance.
March 02, 2023 05:56 AM
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on Donald Trump's hypocritical support of East Palestine, Ohio.
March 01, 2023 05:11 AM
By  Bruce Plante
FILE PHOTO: Maryland Governor Hogan speaks at Saint Anselm College in Manchester
American Opinion: : Ex-Gov. Hogan rightly diagnoses the Trumpian personality cult that afflicts the GOP
From the editorial: America needs two functioning political parties, and at the moment, a large portion of one is more accurately defined as a right-wing cult of personality.
March 13, 2023 05:49 AM
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Tight Soybean.jpg
Could your soybeans treat cancer?
Agriculture holds the keys to more than just feeding the world, and exciting research out of Colorado shows that the potential may be endless.
March 13, 2023 05:30 AM
By  Jenny Schlecht
031223.O.FNS.SUNSHINEweb.jpg
Column: Sunshine laws hold government accountable only when we use them
"Just about every work of journalism about government you read or watch is made possible, to one degree or another, by transparency laws," Forum Communications columnist Rob Port writes.
March 12, 2023 07:00 AM
By  Rob Port
2381563+jesus-christ-returns.jpg
Aaron Rosen: What would Jesus see in the world today? A Jewish take
From the commentary: Here was the kind of light Jesus was talking about, the kind I wanted my son to bask in. Prismatic, inclusive, but dazzlingly clear in the face of evil.
March 11, 2023 10:11 PM
By  Aaron Rosen / The Baltimore Sun
Supporters of then-President Donald Trump protest on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.
Cal Thomas: A different narrative on Jan. 6?
From the commentary: Donald Trump has accumulated his own heavy baggage, but the Fox videos are the alternative view of some on the right that the story of that day was only partially told and the narrative created by the committee was designed to produce a predetermined political outcome.
March 11, 2023 11:19 AM
By  Cal Thomas
Sunshine Week logo 2023
Sunshine Week promotes open government and your right to know
Forum Communications Co. and its journalists join with the News Leaders Association this week in promoting and discussing Sunshine Week and the importance of open government.
March 11, 2023 07:00 AM
By  Kelly Boldan
Drag show
Susan Estrich: What's wrong with drag queens: Playing politics with prejudice
From the commentary: Drag shows are, at their core, political speech in the sense that they challenge our perception of gender and gender roles and force us to reexamine familiar stereotypes even as we laugh at the exaggerated representations of femininity.
March 10, 2023 01:51 PM
By  Susan Estrich
Airline pilots with ALPA National picket outside O’Hare International Airport in support of improved working conditions and benefits across their profession Sept. 1, 2022, in Chicago.
Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger: Safety in the skies is paramount. Don’t cheapen pilot training and experience
From the commentary: High levels of pilot training and experience literally make the difference between success and failure, life and death.
March 10, 2023 10:47 AM
By  Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger / Chicago Tribune
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Finding Faith: Passing communion on to the next generation
"Communion in our church is a powerful faith ritual in which we believe that the body and blood of Christ are present alongside the substance of the bread and wine," Devlyn Brooks writes.
March 10, 2023 09:30 AM
By  Devlyn Brooks
IMG_4338.JPG
Agweek Farm Show returns for agribusiness, fun, food, music and important conversations
The 41st annual Agweek Farm Show in Rochester, Minnesota, brought in crowds of people as farm shows seem to begin a return to normal.
March 10, 2023 07:10 AM
By  Katie Pinke

February 28, 2023 05:50 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on weather forecasts by meteorologists.
Editorial cartoon for Feb. 27, 2023
February 27, 2023 05:27 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
February 25, 2023 05:22 AM
By  Dave Granlund
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo junior Devin Ashling, 22, guards Redwood Valley's Elway Berg during the Section 3AA-South championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Boys basketball: Redwood Valley Cardinals earn a dramatic win over Montevideo Thunder Hawks
March 12, 2023 07:08 PM
By  Tom Elliott
NLS senior Aedan Andresen, 11, puts up a shot in the paint against an Eden Valley-Watkins defender during the Section 3AA-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Boys basketball: New London-Spicer Wildcats suffer a stunning loss
March 12, 2023 06:10 PM
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht applauds the Blackjacks' student section after a 57-42 win over CMCS in the Section 3A-North championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Boys basketball: On to the final for Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks
March 12, 2023 05:34 PM
By  Tom Elliott