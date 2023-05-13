Editorial cartoon for March 13, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the importance of Mother's Day.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the importance of Mother's Day.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Robert Kennedy Jr.'s run for the Democratic nomination for 2024.
Editorial cartoon Randall Enos draws on Anita Hill's 1991 warning about then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on Anita Hill's 1991 warning about then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on Elon Musk's downfall at Twitter.
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on Elon Musk's downfall at Twitter.
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on the writers' strike impacting late-night television.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writer's strike in the entertainment industry.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the upcoming coronation of King Charles of the United Kingdom.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the upcoming coronation of King Charles of the United Kingdom.
From the editorial: The timing here isn’t mysterious. Tight labor markets naturally drive up wages. Industry and its political allies seek to sidestep that economic reality on the backs of children. Their constituents shouldn’t let them.
Ruben Navarrette: Don't fear the end of Title 42: America needs more refugees and migrants, not fewer
From the commentary: The native-born aren't the reason America exists. That distinction goes to the huddled masses currently assembled along the U.S.-Mexico border.
From the commentary: Despite occasional glitches, the system has worked well. Both major party candidates have participated in every subsequent election.
"Some lament the 'demise' of the church, but I assure you, clergy are adapting to the new needs in ministry. We don’t have all of the answers yet, but neither are we idled by the uncertainty."
From the editorial: If Roberts doesn’t come down from his mountain and show America that he understands that “judicial independence” doesn’t mean utter unaccountability, he risks going down in history as the chief justice who presided over the final collapse of credibility for the Supreme Court.
Agweek is starting a series on rural child care. Agweek publisher Katie Pinke and editor Jenny Schlecht tell their rural child care stories and the reasons for the series.
From the commentary: If evangelical Christians vote in large numbers for Trump next year, as they did in the last two elections, Trump will still likely lose again and doom Republican goals for years to come.
From the commentary: ... One makes choices that are based on the perception of the quality of the product. The quality of Fox News’s product to those consumers that the Republican Party needs the most might now be viewed in a harsher light.
From the editorial: "(The) fee ... promises to be especially burdensome on elderly, handicapped, and lower-income Minnesotans who rely on deliveries because it’s harder for them to get out."
From the commentary: The story's end has not been reached. Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain who is Black, clearly understood the complications.
