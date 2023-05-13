Editorial cartoon for March 13, 2023

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for May 13, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the importance of Mother's Day.
Dick Wright / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:13 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dick Wright. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More cartoons:
Editorial cartoon for May 12, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Robert Kennedy Jr.'s run for the Democratic nomination for 2024.
May 12, 2023 05:41 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 11, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon Randall Enos draws on Anita Hill's 1991 warning about then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.
May 11, 2023 05:50 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 10, 2023
Cartoons
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
May 10, 2023 05:00 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 9, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on Elon Musk's downfall at Twitter.
May 09, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 8, 2023
Cartoons
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 08, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 6, 2023
Cartoons
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bruce Plante. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
May 06, 2023 01:57 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 5, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on the writers' strike impacting late-night television.
May 05, 2023 05:39 AM
 · 
By  Tom Stiglich / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writer's strike in the entertainment industry.
May 04, 2023 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
Cartoons
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Monte Wolverton. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
May 03, 2023 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Monte Wolverton
Editorial cartoon for May 2, 2023.
Cartoons
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the upcoming coronation of King Charles of the United Kingdom.
May 02, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
More opinion content:
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at a campaign event for Senate candidate Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) at Dahl Auto Museum as part of Ernst's RV tour of Iowa on Oct. 31, 2020, in Davenport, Iowa.
Editorials
American Opinion: Trend toward loosening child-labor laws is a dangerous ploy to tamp down wages
From the editorial: The timing here isn’t mysterious. Tight labor markets naturally drive up wages. Industry and its political allies seek to sidestep that economic reality on the backs of children. Their constituents shouldn’t let them.
May 13, 2023 06:02 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Lyann Mohammed, 19, a refugee from Somalia, is interviewed at the Welcome Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Feb. 1 2017. REUTERS/Lyle Stafford
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Don't fear the end of Title 42: America needs more refugees and migrants, not fewer
From the commentary: The native-born aren't the reason America exists. That distinction goes to the huddled masses currently assembled along the U.S.-Mexico border.
May 12, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf: Presidential debates in jeopardy
From the commentary: Despite occasional glitches, the system has worked well. Both major party candidates have participated in every subsequent election.
May 12, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Thank you to tireless clergy
"Some lament the 'demise' of the church, but I assure you, clergy are adapting to the new needs in ministry. We don’t have all of the answers yet, but neither are we idled by the uncertainty."
May 12, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Clarence and Virginia Thomas
Editorials
American Opinion: Latest Thomas revelation drives home the urgency of ethics reform on the court
From the editorial: If Roberts doesn’t come down from his mountain and show America that he understands that “judicial independence” doesn’t mean utter unaccountability, he risks going down in history as the chief justice who presided over the final collapse of credibility for the Supreme Court.
May 12, 2023 06:19 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Three little girls pose for the camera. Another little girl is in a red wagon. A teenage girl is with them.
Columns
Rural child care is vital to rural community success
Agweek is starting a series on rural child care. Agweek publisher Katie Pinke and editor Jenny Schlecht tell their rural child care stories and the reasons for the series.
May 12, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Donald Trump
Columns
Cal Thomas: Crowning Donald Trump king will be costly
From the commentary: If evangelical Christians vote in large numbers for Trump next year, as they did in the last two elections, Trump will still likely lose again and doom Republican goals for years to come.
May 11, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
News headlines on the impeachment trial of Donald Trump are displayed outside of the Fox headquarters on Feb. 9, 2021, in New York City.
Columns
Lawrence Goldstone: Getting out-Foxed in media world
From the commentary: ... One makes choices that are based on the perception of the quality of the product. The quality of Fox News’s product to those consumers that the Republican Party needs the most might now be viewed in a harsher light.
May 11, 2023 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Lawrence Goldstone / The Fulcrum
Pizza Man
Editorials
Our View: C'mon Minnesota, a tax on pizza deliveries?
From the editorial: "(The) fee ... promises to be especially burdensome on elderly, handicapped, and lower-income Minnesotans who rely on deliveries because it’s harder for them to get out."
May 11, 2023 06:08 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: What happened on that F Train remains to be determined
From the commentary: The story's end has not been reached. Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain who is Black, clearly understood the complications.
May 10, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop

What To Read Next
Editorial cartoon for May 1, 2023
Cartoons
May 01, 2023 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
Cartoons
April 29, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 28, 2023
April 28, 2023 05:54 AM
 · 
By  Rick McKee
Local Sports and News
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson celebrates with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 6, 2022, at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Pro
Here’s a look at the Vikings schedule with a game-by-game breakdown
May 11, 2023 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield Dragons finish 3-0 at Sartell quadrangular
May 12, 2023 10:52 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska junior Austin Weber reacts after scoring a run during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Late homer lifts Minnewaska Lakers past ACGC Falcons
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Minnewaska junior Alex Panitzke sets to fire a pitch during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. Minnewaska Lakers baseball Friday, May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown