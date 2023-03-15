6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for March 15, 2023

An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.

Color edit toon Silicon Valley Bank fail.jpg
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the survival following the Silicon Valley Bank failure.
Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
March 15, 2023 05:55 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
