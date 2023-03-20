Editorial cartoon for March 20, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the legal challenge of Donald Trump and Vladimar Putin.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dave Whamond . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
From the commentary: Further, Pence was perfectly willing to watch a multi-front coup attempt inflate on every side of him for months without making a sound, the same way he spent every hour of Trump’s decency-mocking presidency as its primary lickspittle.
From the commentary: Government bailouts do not penalize bad management and lack of oversight, or risky investment strategies that caused the problem.
From the editorial: "There’s no reason there can’t be both a healthy bonding bill and tax breaks that truly and meaningfully benefit middle-class and other Minnesotans who’ve been paying too much for too long."
From the commentary: While it is increasingly difficult to launch successful boycotts against large companies, pro-lifers can take their business to Walgreens that don't dispense the pill, or to independent pharmacies.
"In one verse, a reader can glimpse God’s entire design from the beginning of time on through the arc of the New Testament."
American Opinion: The budget and the debt: Speaker Kevin McCarthy must agree to raise the debt ceiling
From the editorial: What can’t get lost in the budget struggle and the campaign is the debt ceiling. McCarthy’s duty is clear. He must carry it out.
From the commentary: In describing the 1930s Depression, humorist Will Rogers said, “If stupidity got us into this mess, then stupidity can get us out of it.” That would appear to be the strategy of the “smart” people now running our government.
From the commentary: "Every tribe has its own words, basically, and it becomes more and more difficult to have conversations across tribal fault lines if we can't even agree on the terminology."
From the editorial: The proposal excludes print journalists but mandates that all others who write about the governor, state officials or lawmakers provide information to the state about whether they are being paid and who is paying them.
