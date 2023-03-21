99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for March 21, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Bill Day draws on Ron DeSantis statement against Ukraine.

Bill Day
Today at 5:48 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bill Day . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More opinion content:
U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress," in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C, on March 7, 2023.
Editorials
American Opinion: The Fed needs to keep hiking despite SVB turmoil
From the editorial: For the moment, though, assuring the safety of the financial system and getting on top of inflation are separate tasks. This is no time to retreat.
March 21, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion
Wellesley College file photo
Columns
Susan Estrich: Wellesley is for women
From the commentary: Sometimes, for some women, separate is not only equal but better.
March 20, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Bonus cartoon for March 20, 2023
Editorials
American Opinion: The ghosts of 2007. Why learn from history when repeating it is so much fun?
From the editorial:
March 20, 2023 06:27 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
IMG_2893.jpg
Columns
Nature deserves our respect
My helplessness to travel very far from our farm illustrates the power that nature holds over us.
March 20, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Christ Chapel on the campus of Hillsdale College, on March 1, 2023, in Hillsdale, Michigan.
Columns
Gene Collier: 2024? Forget it, Mike Pence
From the commentary: Further, Pence was perfectly willing to watch a multi-front coup attempt inflate on every side of him for months without making a sound, the same way he spent every hour of Trump’s decency-mocking presidency as its primary lickspittle.
March 18, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Gene Collier / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
FILE PHOTO: Silicon Valley Bank location in San Francisco
Columns
Cal Thomas: SVB not anyone's fault?
From the commentary: Government bailouts do not penalize bad management and lack of oversight, or risky investment strategies that caused the problem.
March 18, 2023 03:16 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
030123.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Seize chance, St. Paul, to compromise, work together
From the editorial: "There’s no reason there can’t be both a healthy bonding bill and tax breaks that truly and meaningfully benefit middle-class and other Minnesotans who’ve been paying too much for too long."
March 18, 2023 06:35 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
2017-06-29t131058z2lynxmped5s10irtroptp3walgreens-boots-results.jpg
Columns
Cal Thomas: A hard pill to swallow
From the commentary: While it is increasingly difficult to launch successful boycotts against large companies, pro-lifers can take their business to Walgreens that don't dispense the pill, or to independent pharmacies.
March 17, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: John 3:16 is the Bible summed up on a sign
"In one verse, a reader can glimpse God’s entire design from the beginning of time on through the arc of the New Testament."
March 17, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a news conference after a budget briefing at the U.S. Capitol March 8, 2023, in Washington, DC. Congressional Budget Office (CBO) Director Phillip L. Swagel briefed House members on the the agencys budget and economic outlook.
Editorials
American Opinion: The budget and the debt: Speaker Kevin McCarthy must agree to raise the debt ceiling
From the editorial: What can’t get lost in the budget struggle and the campaign is the debt ceiling. McCarthy’s duty is clear. He must carry it out.
March 17, 2023 06:25 AM

