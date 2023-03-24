Editorial cartoon for March 24, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Kevin Siers . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the groundhog's correct prediction for six more weeks of winter in 2023.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the federal banking system.
Editorial cartoonist Bill Day draws on Ron DeSantis statement against Ukraine.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the legal challenge of Donald Trump and Vladimar Putin.
Editorial cartooniost Dave Granlund draws on the "Stormy" forecast of Mar-a-logo"
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the mounting number of potholes on roadways already.
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on the high cost of gasoline.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on Marjorie Taylor Greene's prejudiced view against leprechauns and rainbows.
Agweek publisher Katie Pinke writes how we could all use more of the traits that her father-in-law Eldon exudes.
From the commentary: There is a way, meanwhile, politicians can put themselves in charge: They can buy the business.
From the commentary: Parents are witnessing the fallout from these political attacks on teachers as districts resort to substitutes and larger class sizes because they can’t hire enough staff.
From the editorial: "Competitive pay can ... (ensure that) badly needed, dedicated troopers can be recruited and retained to replace those who’ve left or are leaving, whether via retirement or for better opportunities."
From the commentary: The divisive rhetoric permeating the political landscape today is even filtering down to what used to be less partisan areas — like official White House and congressional accounts.
From the commentary: As bystanders in the political farce consuming much of the Republican race for president, we can give thanks that DeSantis has decided to battle against the sinister forces of wokeness and leave the important issues pretty much alone.
From the commentary: The fact that most Americans speak only English puts our country at an economic disadvantage and threatens national security if we cannot understand and analyze potential threats such as terrorism or contagions.
From the editorial: A no-fly list for those dangerous passengers could be just what we all need.
From the commentary: The antisemitism on college campuses coincides with a troubling rise in anti-Israel sentiment.
ADVERTISEMENT