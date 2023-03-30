Editorial cartoon for March 30, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the new professional baseball rules.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Israel turmoil over Benjamin Netanyahu.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the federal banking system.
Editorial cartooniost Dave Granlund draws on the "Stormy" forecast of Mar-a-logo"
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the mounting number of potholes on roadways already.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the challenge of California weather.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Tucker Carlson's version of the January 6th events.
From the editorial: Sen. Tina Smith, a Minnesota Democrat, rightly pointed out that “Seeking help when you need it is a sign of strength, not weakness...”
From the commentary: With a return to many offices, young Americans are trying to enter the gray flannel world at a time when many aren't even sure what that world wears these days.
"Women often work through relationships, are seen as nurturing, equitable and patient in social conditions, that’s how many problems can be solved."
From the editorial: ... lawmakers moving to ban just TikTok under some rather strained and conspiratorial arguments about its ties to Beijing and then calling it a day are burying their heads in the sand.
Last year, residents made a record 5.5 million visits to food shelves, applications for “food stamps” are up more than 200 percent since 2019, and an estimated one in nine are food insecure.
From the commentary: If anchorman Ron DeSantis has his way, freedom (of speech) loses. Liberty loses. And that's not a victory for anyone.
Editorial cartoonist John Darkow draws on the failure of climate change deniers.
From the commentary: Mexico is not our enemy. It's a friend, ally, trading partner and good neighbor. In fact, Americans don't realize how lucky we are that — unlike many other countries around the globe — we don't have a hostile country on our border.
From the editorial: "Thousands of service members and U.S. contractors paid for the administration’s mistakes with their lives. Others will forever bear debilitating physical and emotional scars."
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the danger of China and Tik Tok.
ADVERTISEMENT