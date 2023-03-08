Editorial cartoon for March 8, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the reported end of winter.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's access to security footage from January 6.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the desperation of Vladimar Putin.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the many hats of Pres. Jimmy Carter.
From the commentary: America needs to get over its obsession with women's appearance and age. Lemon felt comfortable saying what he did because he knew a lot of people would agree with him.
From the editorial: At least at the moment, Congress looks unlikely to budge — which is why Lilly’s move is welcome. Other manufacturers have a choice: cling to their current price structure for as long as they can, or get with the program.
From the commentary: Did Fox News recklessly disregard the truth? To act recklessly is to know that there is a substantial risk of falsity and to act nonetheless.
From the commentary: In a broader sense, its critics are signaling to the more conservative elements within the country’s shrinking white majority that they want to roll back the clock to an era where these issues were neither openly discussed nor accepted as valid influences.
From the editorial: We can only hope that this tragic incident inspires some self-reflection among those who cynically put journalists in the crosshairs. Strong local journalism builds stronger communities ...
From the commentary: (Joe) Biden, who obviously believes in (Pete Buttigieg), just maybe has done America an unintended favor by putting his shortcomings on national display.
From the commentary: The president should explain the goal )(of the United States in Ukraine) and in the meantime ask European nations to step up their aid to Kyiv.
From the commentary: (Kevin) McCarthy can defy extremist Republicans before a government default or he can defy them after a default. His real choice isn’t whether to avoid that clash; it’s whether or not to precipitate an economic calamity.
From the editorial: It’s reasonable for newspapers and the public to reject (Scott) Adams’ once-entertaining work, having finally seen his true colors.
Farmers, whose lives revolve around the birth and death of plants and animals, are intimately connected to the cycle of life.
