Editorial cartoon for May 10, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on Elon Musk's downfall at Twitter.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bruce Plante. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on the writers' strike impacting late-night television.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writer's strike in the entertainment industry.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Monte Wolverton. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the upcoming coronation of King Charles of the United Kingdom.
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on the Florida conflict between Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the firing of Fox News' Tucker Carlson and CNN's Don Lemon.
From the editorial: The current push to ensure students are exposed to a more complete and robust view of this nation’s history — warts and all — is wise and worthwhile. Yet it makes little sense if kids don’t first develop a grasp of the fundamentals before moving on to more challenging subject matter.
From the commentary: Now is the time for us to build on this momentum and work toward building a country where every citizen has the right to vote — regardless of their involvement in the criminal legal system.
From the editorial: Just as in 2020, Biden can succeed simply by being the most rational and least scary option to lead this country in a time of uncertainty.
We believe Minnesota has learned from the mistakes it made last year, so the rollout of recreational marijuana sales should be considerably smoother.
From the commentary: King Charles might appear to be the vestige of an archaic system, and no doubt his realm will shrink in the coming years. But it will not disappear, and for his remaining subjects that may be a very good thing.
From the editorial: It’s true that many rules serve a vital purpose. Yet it’s naive to believe that the Federal Register has grown to more than 70,000 pages due only to the implementation of edicts created in service to public health and safety.
The fences are in rough shape after the long North Dakota winter. And the people fixing the fences aren't all that different. But spring may finally have come, and we'll shake off the rust.
From the editorial: Americans should closely watch this threat and Mexico's economy, not the cartoons Graham and Trump are drawing.
From the commentary: This is the predictable response from government leaders who refuse to take responsibility for their failed policies.
ADVERTISEMENT