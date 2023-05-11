99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for May 11, 2023

Editorial cartoon Randall Enos draws on Anita Hill's 1991 warning about then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.

Randall Enos / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:50 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Randall Enos. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for May 10, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 10, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
May 10, 2023 05:00 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 9, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 9, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on Elon Musk's downfall at Twitter.
May 09, 2023 05:13 AM
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 8, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 8, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 08, 2023 05:32 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 6, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bruce Plante. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
May 06, 2023 01:57 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 5, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on the writers' strike impacting late-night television.
May 05, 2023 05:39 AM
By  Tom Stiglich / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writer's strike in the entertainment industry.
May 04, 2023 05:24 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Monte Wolverton. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
May 03, 2023 05:02 AM
By  Monte Wolverton
Editorial cartoon for May 2, 2023.
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 2, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the upcoming coronation of King Charles of the United Kingdom.
May 02, 2023 05:58 AM
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on the Florida conflict between Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
May 01, 2023 05:45 AM
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 29, 2023 05:26 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Pizza Man
Editorials
Our View: C'mon Minnesota, a tax on pizza deliveries?
From the editorial: "(The) fee ... promises to be especially burdensome on elderly, handicapped, and lower-income Minnesotans who rely on deliveries because it’s harder for them to get out."
May 11, 2023 06:08 AM
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: What happened on that F Train remains to be determined
From the commentary: The story's end has not been reached. Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain who is Black, clearly understood the complications.
May 10, 2023 01:54 PM
By  Froma Harrop
Jim Swenson casts his ballot at the Word of Faith Family Church in Willmar on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Columns
Jonathan Bernstein: US elections are more democratic now. Thank the money
From the commentary: There are plenty of reasons to worry about the state of US democracy. Small money isn’t one of them.
May 10, 2023 09:39 AM
By  Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion
The National Assessment of Educational Progress — the nation’s “report card” — released the results of standardized tests given last year to eighth graders across the country on civics and history.
Editorials
American Opinion: More disturbing news from the nation’s report card
From the editorial: The current push to ensure students are exposed to a more complete and robust view of this nation’s history — warts and all — is wise and worthwhile. Yet it makes little sense if kids don’t first develop a grasp of the fundamentals before moving on to more challenging subject matter.
May 10, 2023 06:33 AM
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board
Cook County jail detainees check in before casting their votes after a polling place was opened in the facility for early voting on Oct. 17, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois. It is the first time pretrial detainees in the jail will get the opportunity for early voting in a general election.
Columns
Kristen Budd: Expanding voting rights to justice-impacted individuals can improve public safety
From the commentary: Now is the time for us to build on this momentum and work toward building a country where every citizen has the right to vote — regardless of their involvement in the criminal legal system.
May 09, 2023 01:36 PM
By  Kristen Budd / InsideSources.com
Joe Biden
Editorials
American Opinion: In a Biden-Trump rematch, here’s why Biden should come out on top
From the editorial: Just as in 2020, Biden can succeed simply by being the most rational and least scary option to lead this country in a time of uncertainty.
May 09, 2023 09:00 AM
By  Baltimore Sun Editorial Board
481275298
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Minnesota can't legalize pot with another plan that's half-baked
We believe Minnesota has learned from the mistakes it made last year, so the rollout of recreational marijuana sales should be considerably smoother.
May 09, 2023 06:36 AM
By  Rocheseter Post Bulletin Editorial Board
Donald Trump
Columns
Susan Estrich: The Trump surge in the latest polls
From the commentary:
May 08, 2023 01:27 PM
By  Susan Estrich
OPED-CORONATION-PLEDGE-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Tom Ginsburg: Having a king like Charles is a good defense for democracy
From the commentary: King Charles might appear to be the vestige of an archaic system, and no doubt his realm will shrink in the coming years. But it will not disappear, and for his remaining subjects that may be a very good thing.
May 08, 2023 08:19 AM
By  Tom Ginsburg / Los Angeles Times
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception celebrating Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 1, 2023.
Editorials
American Opinion: Biden’s busy bureaucrats beef up regulatory state
From the editorial: It’s true that many rules serve a vital purpose. Yet it’s naive to believe that the Federal Register has grown to more than 70,000 pages due only to the implementation of edicts created in service to public health and safety.
May 08, 2023 06:05 AM
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal

