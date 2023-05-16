99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the reruns of the U.S. debt release limit.

Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the reruns of the U.S. debt release limit.
By Bruce Plante / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:58 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bruce Plante . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More opinion content:
Norcal Waste worker Angelo Borg moves a bins with trash and recyclable materials while collecting recyclable materials in a Sunset district neighborhood June 11, 2009, in San Francisco.
Editorials
American Opinion: The new anti-trash mantra should be reduce, recycle — and repair
From the editorial: What product makers don’t want is consumers having more control about how and where to get the things they own repaired. It’s no surprise that right-to-repair laws are strongly supported by Americans across the political spectrum.
May 16, 2023 06:19 AM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Donald Trump
Columns
Susan Estrich: Will the Teflon Don survive?
From the commentary: Will Republicans fall in line, like Tommy Tuberville did, or will they have the courage to stand up and say that character counts and that Trump is fatally flawed?
May 15, 2023 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
People pray at a growing memorial outside the mall a day after a mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Allen, Texas.
Columns
Frank Wilkinson: The gun lobby appears invincible. It isn’t
From the commentary: Guns are becoming a more defining issue. Either the US will institutionalize fear, turning public spaces into state garrisons to counter the threat from armed and dangerous men, or the US will bolster freedom by curtailing the forces of gun violence and intimidation. Something’s got to give: The status quo is increasingly untenable.
May 15, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Francis Wilkinson / Bloomberg Opinion
The deficit for the first seven months of the current fiscal year now sits at $928 billion and rising quickly.
Editorials
American Opinion: President Joe Biden the deficit slayer? Not so much
From the editorial: Mr. Biden needs to adjust to the new reality. Democrats lost the House in November. If he truly wants to avert a default, the president has no choice but to work with the opposition. Republicans have put a proposal on the table that has popular support.
May 15, 2023 06:05 AM
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board
Water boots.jpg
Opinion
Not sinking up to my knees in dirty clothes may require wearing rubber boots
Our farmyard is getting wetter by the day, thanks to a near-record amount of snowfall last winter and rain we didn't need this spring.
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
There’s plenty of correlative evidence that platforms like TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram can have a negative effect on kids’ development, but very little causal data.
Columns
Lisa Jarvis: We know so little about how social media affects kids’ brains
From the commentary: Keep that in mind during the next battle with your kid over when they can finally get a phone or their own Snapchat account. The social media genie might be out of the bottle, but it doesn’t mean parents have lost all control.
May 13, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Lisa Jarvis / Bloomberg Opinion
Donald Trump
Columns
Cal Thomas: Trump and the old razzle dazzle
From the commentary: Donald Trump told more lies in one hour than many politicians tell in their entire careers.
May 13, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at a campaign event for Senate candidate Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) at Dahl Auto Museum as part of Ernst's RV tour of Iowa on Oct. 31, 2020, in Davenport, Iowa.
Editorials
American Opinion: Trend toward loosening child-labor laws is a dangerous ploy to tamp down wages
From the editorial: The timing here isn’t mysterious. Tight labor markets naturally drive up wages. Industry and its political allies seek to sidestep that economic reality on the backs of children. Their constituents shouldn’t let them.
May 13, 2023 06:02 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Lyann Mohammed, 19, a refugee from Somalia, is interviewed at the Welcome Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Feb. 1 2017. REUTERS/Lyle Stafford
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Don't fear the end of Title 42: America needs more refugees and migrants, not fewer
From the commentary: The native-born aren't the reason America exists. That distinction goes to the huddled masses currently assembled along the U.S.-Mexico border.
May 12, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf: Presidential debates in jeopardy
From the commentary: Despite occasional glitches, the system has worked well. Both major party candidates have participated in every subsequent election.
May 12, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf

Local Sports and News
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: Paynesville Bulldogs get past BBE Jaguars, 5-3
May 15, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
CMCS senior Ethan Bulthuis, 33, is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run during a Camden Conference game against Lakeview on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Prinsburg.
Prep
Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays rally to beat Lakeview
May 15, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: YME Sting clinch first wins of the season
May 15, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal girls earn 5th place after Day 1 of CLC Championships
May 15, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott