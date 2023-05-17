Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Ed Wexler draws on the longevity of Sen. Diane Feinstein.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Ed Wexler. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the reruns of the U.S. debt release limit.
Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws on the lies of Congressman George Santos, R-New York.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the importance of Mother's Day.
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Robert Kennedy Jr.'s run for the Democratic nomination for 2024.
Editorial cartoon Randall Enos draws on Anita Hill's 1991 warning about then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on Elon Musk's downfall at Twitter.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bruce Plante. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on the writers' strike impacting late-night television.
From the editorial: "To dismiss ... concerns as nothing more than corporate greed, as the nurses union and DFLers have done repeatedly for years, ... is irresponsible and ignores the realities of the current nursing-shortage crisis."
From the commentary: For state policymakers willing to brave the waters, our research and that of others makes the public safety benefits clear. ... Driver’s licenses for all make the roads safer for everyone.
From the commentary: Yet 20 months after Joe Biden (said the United States was no longer at war), it’s clear that the war on terrorism sparked by the 9/11 attacks is still very much alive.
From the editorial: What product makers don’t want is consumers having more control about how and where to get the things they own repaired. It’s no surprise that right-to-repair laws are strongly supported by Americans across the political spectrum.
From the commentary: Will Republicans fall in line, like Tommy Tuberville did, or will they have the courage to stand up and say that character counts and that Trump is fatally flawed?
From the commentary: Guns are becoming a more defining issue. Either the US will institutionalize fear, turning public spaces into state garrisons to counter the threat from armed and dangerous men, or the US will bolster freedom by curtailing the forces of gun violence and intimidation. Something’s got to give: The status quo is increasingly untenable.
From the editorial: Mr. Biden needs to adjust to the new reality. Democrats lost the House in November. If he truly wants to avert a default, the president has no choice but to work with the opposition. Republicans have put a proposal on the table that has popular support.
Our farmyard is getting wetter by the day, thanks to a near-record amount of snowfall last winter and rain we didn't need this spring.
From the commentary: Keep that in mind during the next battle with your kid over when they can finally get a phone or their own Snapchat account. The social media genie might be out of the bottle, but it doesn’t mean parents have lost all control.
From the commentary: Donald Trump told more lies in one hour than many politicians tell in their entire careers.
ADVERTISEMENT