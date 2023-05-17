99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Ed Wexler draws on the longevity of Sen. Diane Feinstein.

Ed Wexler / Cagle Cartoons
By Ed Wexler
Today at 6:23 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Ed Wexler. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the reruns of the U.S. debt release limit.
May 16, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Bruce Plante / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 15, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws on the lies of Congressman George Santos, R-New York.
May 15, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Siers / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 13, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 13, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the importance of Mother's Day.
May 13, 2023 05:13 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 12, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 12, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Robert Kennedy Jr.'s run for the Democratic nomination for 2024.
May 12, 2023 05:41 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 11, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 11, 2023
Editorial cartoon Randall Enos draws on Anita Hill's 1991 warning about then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.
May 11, 2023 05:50 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 10, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 10, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
May 10, 2023 05:00 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 9, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 9, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on Elon Musk's downfall at Twitter.
May 09, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 8, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 8, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 08, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 6, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bruce Plante. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
May 06, 2023 01:57 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 5, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on the writers' strike impacting late-night television.
May 05, 2023 05:39 AM
 · 
By  Tom Stiglich / Cagle Cartoons
Staff shortage concept. Vector illustration. Recruiting problem. Group of medical workers in work conversation with one absent person in hospital environment. Labor and personell crisis.
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Heed hospitals' straight talk, legit and dire warnings
From the editorial: "To dismiss ... concerns as nothing more than corporate greed, as the nurses union and DFLers have done repeatedly for years, ... is irresponsible and ignores the realities of the current nursing-shortage crisis."
May 17, 2023 06:42 AM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
A gasoline fuel tanker truck drives alongside cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles on the 405 Freeway during rush hour traffic as oil and gasoline fuel prices experienced an increase on March 10, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Columns
Commentary: Driver’s licenses for all makes roads safer for us all
From the commentary: For state policymakers willing to brave the waters, our research and that of others makes the public safety benefits clear. ... Driver’s licenses for all make the roads safer for everyone.
May 16, 2023 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Catalina Amuedo-Dorantes and Eva Dziadula / Tribune News Service
American soldiers patrol the countryside of Rumaylan (Rmeilan) in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province near the border with Turkey on April 13, 2023.
Columns
Daniel DePetris: The US war on terror continues. We just don’t talk about it
From the commentary: Yet 20 months after Joe Biden (said the United States was no longer at war), it’s clear that the war on terrorism sparked by the 9/11 attacks is still very much alive.
May 16, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Daniel DePetris / Chicago Tribune
Norcal Waste worker Angelo Borg moves a bins with trash and recyclable materials while collecting recyclable materials in a Sunset district neighborhood June 11, 2009, in San Francisco.
Editorials
American Opinion: The new anti-trash mantra should be reduce, recycle — and repair
From the editorial: What product makers don’t want is consumers having more control about how and where to get the things they own repaired. It’s no surprise that right-to-repair laws are strongly supported by Americans across the political spectrum.
May 16, 2023 06:19 AM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Donald Trump
Columns
Susan Estrich: Will the Teflon Don survive?
From the commentary: Will Republicans fall in line, like Tommy Tuberville did, or will they have the courage to stand up and say that character counts and that Trump is fatally flawed?
May 15, 2023 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
People pray at a growing memorial outside the mall a day after a mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Allen, Texas.
Columns
Frank Wilkinson: The gun lobby appears invincible. It isn’t
From the commentary: Guns are becoming a more defining issue. Either the US will institutionalize fear, turning public spaces into state garrisons to counter the threat from armed and dangerous men, or the US will bolster freedom by curtailing the forces of gun violence and intimidation. Something’s got to give: The status quo is increasingly untenable.
May 15, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Francis Wilkinson / Bloomberg Opinion
The deficit for the first seven months of the current fiscal year now sits at $928 billion and rising quickly.
Editorials
American Opinion: President Joe Biden the deficit slayer? Not so much
From the editorial: Mr. Biden needs to adjust to the new reality. Democrats lost the House in November. If he truly wants to avert a default, the president has no choice but to work with the opposition. Republicans have put a proposal on the table that has popular support.
May 15, 2023 06:05 AM
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board
Water boots.jpg
Opinion
Not sinking up to my knees in dirty clothes may require wearing rubber boots
Our farmyard is getting wetter by the day, thanks to a near-record amount of snowfall last winter and rain we didn't need this spring.
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
There’s plenty of correlative evidence that platforms like TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram can have a negative effect on kids’ development, but very little causal data.
Columns
Lisa Jarvis: We know so little about how social media affects kids’ brains
From the commentary: Keep that in mind during the next battle with your kid over when they can finally get a phone or their own Snapchat account. The social media genie might be out of the bottle, but it doesn’t mean parents have lost all control.
May 13, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Lisa Jarvis / Bloomberg Opinion
Donald Trump
Columns
Cal Thomas: Trump and the old razzle dazzle
From the commentary: Donald Trump told more lies in one hour than many politicians tell in their entire careers.
May 13, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas

Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
May 03, 2023 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Monte Wolverton
Editorial cartoon for May 2, 2023.
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 2, 2023
May 02, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.004.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: RCW/BOLD Jaguars win a pair rally style
May 16, 2023 11:21 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Dylan Staska begins his slide toward home plate for a run in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals keep it close with St. Cloud Crush
May 16, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal boys shoot a 308 at Alexandria
May 16, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Willmar Cardinals go 0-2 at Osakis
May 16, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott