Editorial cartoon for May 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Martha Stewart's Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.
From the commentary: So the campaign is likely to be a double referendum: a battle over which candidate voters loathe more.
From the commentary: As for the rest of him, let's put it this way: Trump in his mid-70s is no Johnny Rotten, the Sex Pistols frontman of 40 years ago. He's not even Fat Elvis, who at least was nice.
From the editorial: That the country’s leaders are actually contemplating any of these scenarios is proof enough that the debt-ceiling has become a ticking time bomb. Hopefully this will be the last time it needs to be defused.
Melinda Henneberger: ‘Unfortunately or fortunately,’ jury believed E. Jean Carroll and did not believe Trump
From the commentary: As Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, said, this verdict shows “another example of the indefensible behavior of Donald Trump.”
From the commentary: CNN attempted to do the balancing act, clearly rehearsed for days, and satisfied no one, earning loud criticism for giving him a forum to continue to belittle Carroll and peddle his lies about the last election.
From the editorial: "To dismiss ... concerns as nothing more than corporate greed, as the nurses union and DFLers have done repeatedly for years, ... is irresponsible and ignores the realities of the current nursing-shortage crisis."
Editorial cartoonist Ed Wexler draws on the longevity of Sen. Diane Feinstein.
From the commentary: For state policymakers willing to brave the waters, our research and that of others makes the public safety benefits clear. ... Driver’s licenses for all make the roads safer for everyone.
From the commentary: Yet 20 months after Joe Biden (said the United States was no longer at war), it’s clear that the war on terrorism sparked by the 9/11 attacks is still very much alive.
From the editorial: What product makers don’t want is consumers having more control about how and where to get the things they own repaired. It’s no surprise that right-to-repair laws are strongly supported by Americans across the political spectrum.
