Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for May 2, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the upcoming coronation of King Charles of the United Kingdom.

Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
By Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:58 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dave Whamond . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for May 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on the Florida conflict between Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
May 01, 2023 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 29, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the firing of Fox News' Tucker Carlson and CNN's Don Lemon.
April 28, 2023 05:54 AM
 · 
By  Rick McKee
Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 27, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 25, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 25, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the firing of Tucker Carlson by Fox News.
April 24, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 24, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 24, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 22, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Dick Wright. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
April 22, 2023 05:43 AM
 · 
By  Dick Wright / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 21, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 21, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws on the FoxNews statement on in Fox-Dominion defamation lawsuit.
April 21, 2023 05:18 AM
Editorial cartoon for April 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 20, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 20, 2023 05:56 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Harry Belafonte
Editorials
American Opinion: Harry Belafonte’s ‘rebellious heart’
From the editorial: “Without the rebellious heart, without people who understand that there’s no sacrifice we can make that is too great to retrieve that which we’ve lost,” he said with poetic grace in 2017. “We will forever be distracted with possessions and trinkets and title.”
May 02, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
Screenshot of a GoFundMe site.
Columns
Jody Armour: How self-defense laws can allow violent racism to go unpunished
From the commentary: A major problem arises, however, when anti-Black bias is so typical, ordinary and commonplace in American society. And because it is, actions taken that kill or maim Black people are, in that sense, “reasonable.”
May 01, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Jody Armour / Los Angeles Times
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Editorials
American Opinion: President Biden limps into his re-election campaign
From the editorial: Not since Jimmy Carter in 1980 has an incumbent president had such a dismal record on which to campaign.
May 01, 2023 08:36 AM
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board
A gray tabby cat sits on the back of a green sofa.
Columns
No excuse is good enough to abandon a pet
As an animal lover, it hurts to see on social media and reported by news organizations that animal rescues and shelters are overrun with pets that have been abandoned.
May 01, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
A person holds the neck of an artificial human skeleton during the al-Quds day, an annual pro-Palestinian event in Kuala Lumpur
Columns
Susan Estrich: Israel's 75th Anniversary
From the commentary: "The antisemitic vitriol directed at pro-Israel students is deeply unsettling and makes our colleges and universities feel less safe and secure for Jewish students," the chief executive and national director of the ADL, Jonathan Greenblatt, said in a statement.
May 01, 2023 01:58 AM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
CentraCare logo.jpg
Columns
Dr. Ken Holmen: Why our community should have an academic medical center
From the commentary: (CentraCare is committed to) the development of an academic medical center that supports a vibrant campus of the University of Minnesota Medical School focused on preparing doctors to practice in the rural and small-town communities we serve.
April 29, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Ken Holmen, MD / President and CEO / CentraCare
042823.op.dnt.editpic.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: This year — please, Minnesotans — do the zipper merge
From the editorial: "Zipper merging is about safety — as long as we all embrace it and we’re all on board with doing it. Let’s start this summer."
April 29, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Columns
Kelly Boldan: This throwers' relay photo was appropriate
A photo of a throwers' relay competitor raised some readers concerns, but the majority of readers were complimentary of the photo and especially the Willmar Cardinal thrower competing in a sprint relay.
April 28, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: A foreigner comes for Tucker's job
From the commentary: How little did he know that an immigrant would be coming for his job. It was an Australian who apparently liked money a lot more than he liked his highest-rated host. In sum, Carlson had become a drag on the bottom line.
April 28, 2023 01:48 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Gratitude for time with a friend
Denis Register “had an innate way of making lifetime connections with everyone he met. The first time he met you, he would quickly get to know your life story and would remember that the next time you met.”
April 28, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks

Editorial cartoon for April 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 19, 2023
April 19, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Benjamin Franklin quote update
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 18, 2023
April 18, 2023 05:28 AM
041723.op.wct.toon1.BostonAnniversary
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 17, 2023
April 17, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Columns
Kelly Boldan: This throwers' relay photo was appropriate
April 28, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. BBE Jaguars, Monday, May 1, 2023
May 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats crank up the offense to beat Dassel-Cokato
May 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar girls 3rd at home CLC meet
May 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne