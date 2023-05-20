99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Republican Kevin McCarthy position on the U.S. debt ceiling.

Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Republican Kevin McCarthy position on the U.S. debt ceiling.
Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 5:41 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More Dave Granlund:
Editorial cartoon for May 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Martha Stewart's Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.
May 19, 2023 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoons for May 18, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the continued pothole crisis around Minnesota.
May 18, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 8, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 8, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 08, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writer's strike in the entertainment industry.
May 04, 2023 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 29, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 27, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 25, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 25, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 24, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 24, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 20, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 20, 2023 05:56 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 19, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 19, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund

More opinion content:
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Columns
Richard Davies: If it’s Biden vs. Trump…will Americans tune out the next election?
From the commentary: The 2024 political season is just beginning. A great deal may change. But if you feel disenchanted and depressed by the choice voters may well be presented with, you are not alone.
May 19, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Richard Davies / The Fulcrum
Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy
Columns
Jonathan Bernstein: Lower the voting age, don’t raise it
From the commentary: Democracies require the vote for all citizens, or at least all who are capable of minimal levels of participation. We should err in the direction of extending the franchise, not restricting it.
May 19, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A letter to a graduating child
"It’s a curious thing, parenting: You spend nearly two decades preparing the most cherished people in your lives for life out there, only then to never want to let them go."
May 19, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Special Counsel John Durham
Editorials
American Opinion: Russia was real: Special Counsel did not find FBI conspiracy that Trump and Barr claimed
From the editorial: Despite the lies of Barr and Trump, this was no FBI hoax. Putin and his spies did steal emails from the Democrats and gave them to WikiLeaks. And Russia did use the internet to attack Clinton and support Trump. It was all real.
May 19, 2023 06:31 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Columns
Doyle McManus: A 2024 Biden-Trump election would be a contest of unpopularity
From the commentary: So the campaign is likely to be a double referendum: a battle over which candidate voters loathe more.
May 18, 2023 09:36 PM
 · 
By  Doyle McManus / Los Angeles Times
wct.op.fromaharrop.jpg
Columns
Froma Harrop: Donald Trump is not our type, believe me
From the commentary: As for the rest of him, let's put it this way: Trump in his mid-70s is no Johnny Rotten, the Sex Pistols frontman of 40 years ago. He's not even Fat Elvis, who at least was nice.
May 18, 2023 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters about the continued debt ceiling negotiations before boarding Air Force One as he departs from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 13, 2023.
Editorials
American Opinion: Don’t combine a constitutional crisis and debt default
From the editorial: That the country’s leaders are actually contemplating any of these scenarios is proof enough that the debt-ceiling has become a ticking time bomb. Hopefully this will be the last time it needs to be defused.
May 18, 2023 05:25 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
FILE PHOTO: U.S. jury finds Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll
Columns
Melinda Henneberger: ‘Unfortunately or fortunately,’ jury believed E. Jean Carroll and did not believe Trump
From the commentary: As Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, said, this verdict shows “another example of the indefensible behavior of Donald Trump.”
May 17, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Henneberger / The Kansas City Star
Republican presidential hopefuls make their pitch to evangelical voters at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-off in West Des Moines
Columns
Susan Estrich: Prime-Time Trump was a pack of lies
From the commentary: CNN attempted to do the balancing act, clearly rehearsed for days, and satisfied no one, earning loud criticism for giving him a forum to continue to belittle Carroll and peddle his lies about the last election.
May 17, 2023 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
Staff shortage concept. Vector illustration. Recruiting problem. Group of medical workers in work conversation with one absent person in hospital environment. Labor and personell crisis.
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Heed hospitals' straight talk, legit and dire warnings
From the editorial: "To dismiss ... concerns as nothing more than corporate greed, as the nurses union and DFLers have done repeatedly for years, ... is irresponsible and ignores the realities of the current nursing-shortage crisis."
May 17, 2023 06:42 AM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
What To Read Next
Editorial cartoon for April 16, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
May 17, 2023 06:23 AM
 · 
By  Ed Wexler
Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Bruce Plante / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 15, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 5, 2023
May 15, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Siers / Cagle Cartoons
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS vs. MCA, 051923.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: Late rally sparks NLS Wildcats
May 19, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
ACGC sophomore Kendall Miller fires off a pitch during a non-conference game against D-C on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Grove City.
Prep
Softball roundup: ACGC Falcons take it on the chin, 14-0
May 19, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals grab 3rd at CLC meet
May 19, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.011.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Willmar Cardinals aim for a state title
May 19, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott