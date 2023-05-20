Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Republican Kevin McCarthy position on the U.S. debt ceiling.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Martha Stewart's Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the continued pothole crisis around Minnesota.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writer's strike in the entertainment industry.
From the commentary: The 2024 political season is just beginning. A great deal may change. But if you feel disenchanted and depressed by the choice voters may well be presented with, you are not alone.
From the commentary: Democracies require the vote for all citizens, or at least all who are capable of minimal levels of participation. We should err in the direction of extending the franchise, not restricting it.
"It’s a curious thing, parenting: You spend nearly two decades preparing the most cherished people in your lives for life out there, only then to never want to let them go."
American Opinion: Russia was real: Special Counsel did not find FBI conspiracy that Trump and Barr claimed
From the editorial: Despite the lies of Barr and Trump, this was no FBI hoax. Putin and his spies did steal emails from the Democrats and gave them to WikiLeaks. And Russia did use the internet to attack Clinton and support Trump. It was all real.
From the commentary: So the campaign is likely to be a double referendum: a battle over which candidate voters loathe more.
From the commentary: As for the rest of him, let's put it this way: Trump in his mid-70s is no Johnny Rotten, the Sex Pistols frontman of 40 years ago. He's not even Fat Elvis, who at least was nice.
From the editorial: That the country’s leaders are actually contemplating any of these scenarios is proof enough that the debt-ceiling has become a ticking time bomb. Hopefully this will be the last time it needs to be defused.
Melinda Henneberger: ‘Unfortunately or fortunately,’ jury believed E. Jean Carroll and did not believe Trump
From the commentary: As Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, said, this verdict shows “another example of the indefensible behavior of Donald Trump.”
From the commentary: CNN attempted to do the balancing act, clearly rehearsed for days, and satisfied no one, earning loud criticism for giving him a forum to continue to belittle Carroll and peddle his lies about the last election.
From the editorial: "To dismiss ... concerns as nothing more than corporate greed, as the nurses union and DFLers have done repeatedly for years, ... is irresponsible and ignores the realities of the current nursing-shortage crisis."
ADVERTISEMENT