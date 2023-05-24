99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editorial cartoon for May 24, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Frank Hansen draws on the debt ceiling standoff between Democrats and Republicans.

Frank Hanson / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:36 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Frank Hansen. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for May 23, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 23, 2023
Editorial cartoon Pat Bagley draw on Rudy Giuliani.
May 23, 2023 05:06 AM
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 22, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on the concerns of artificial intelligence.
May 22, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Christopher Weyant / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Republican Kevin McCarthy position on the U.S. debt ceiling.
May 20, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Martha Stewart's Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.
May 19, 2023 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoons for May 18, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the continued pothole crisis around Minnesota.
May 18, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 16, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Ed Wexler draws on the longevity of Sen. Diane Feinstein.
May 17, 2023 06:23 AM
 · 
By  Ed Wexler
Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the reruns of the U.S. debt release limit.
May 16, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Bruce Plante / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 15, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers draws on the lies of Congressman George Santos, R-New York.
May 15, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Siers / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 13, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 13, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on the importance of Mother's Day.
May 13, 2023 05:13 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 12, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 12, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dick Wright draws on Robert Kennedy Jr.'s run for the Democratic nomination for 2024.
May 12, 2023 05:41 AM
Nursing
Editorials
American Opinion: Immigration can help solve the nursing shortage
From the editorial: At a time of unprecedented demand on the US health-care system, keeping qualified foreign-trained nurses out of the workforce is shortsighted. Smarter immigration policy can get health workers where they’re needed.
May 24, 2023 05:56 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
silhouette-women-profile-1393076317ggo.jpg
Columns
Susan Estrich: Why women in the workplace are stuck
From the commentary: It's the "mini-me" factor that no one is even aware of and that leads people (men) to duplicate themselves. Then there is the "comfort factor," also unconscious but no less powerful, the measure of who the decisionmaker literally feels more comfortable with, generally someone like him.
May 23, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
FILE PHOTO: Asylum-seeking migrants cross the Rio Bravo river in El Paso
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Republicans can't wait to exploit a border crisis they helped create
From the commentary: Republicans preach people taking responsibility for their actions, decisions and mistakes. ... You first, folks.
May 23, 2023 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Fishing
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Be safe this boating season
We hope anglers have good luck this fishing season. We hope boaters have fun on our lakes and rivers from now into the fall. For everyone, we hope they have a safe year on the water.
May 23, 2023 06:25 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch Editorial Board
Texas National Guard troops block immigrants from entering a high-traffic border crossing area along Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Columns
Froma Harrop: America needs both parties to secure the border
From the commentary: America needs both parties to secure the border. Democrats have started, and Republicans are invited.
May 22, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
A Chevrolet Bolt EV sits parked at a charging station at Stewart Chevrolet on April 25, 2023, in Colma, California.
Editorials
American Opinion: Electric vehicles alone can’t solve climate change
From the editorial:
May 22, 2023 06:32 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Tractor Warning.JPG
Columns
Let's all share the road this growing season
All drivers — whether of passenger vehicles or farm equipment — need to be cautious and share the road this growing season.
May 22, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Pres. Calvin Coolidge
Columns
Cal Thomas: Joe Biden vs. Calvin Coolidge at Howard
From the commentary: The president told the graduates the biggest threat to America is "white supremacy." Not China, Russia, the debt, or the open border? Nope. White supremacy.
May 20, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
U.S. Representative Michelle Fischbach chats with Paul Hoffer, Republican party chair for Kandiyohi County, during a campaign rally in Willmar on Sept. 23, 2022.
Letters
David Little: Rep. Michelle Fischbach wrong to tie debt ceiling hike to budget cuts
From the letter: Rep. Fischbach and other Republicans in Congress cannot deny that Congress avoided default and increased the debt ceiling three times under the previous White House occupant, Donald Trump, to pay for massive tax cuts that benefitted billionaires, drove up the debt significantly, but never helped the economy and average Americans like me.
May 20, 2023 11:16 AM
 · 
By  David Little, Willmar
Deputy Josh Owen Funeral 042223 001.jpg
Letters
Rep. Dave Baker: Time to remember law enforcement officers and their sacrifices
From the letter: Recently, we have been reminded of the dangers that members of law enforcement face every day in service of our communities with the tragic death of Pope County Deputy Sheriff Josh Owen being the latest reminder. Please remember to keep Deputy Owen’s family in your prayers and may he rest in peace.
May 20, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Rep. Dave Baker, Willmar

