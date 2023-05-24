Editorial cartoon for May 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Frank Hansen draws on the debt ceiling standoff between Democrats and Republicans.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Frank Hansen. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
From the editorial: At a time of unprecedented demand on the US health-care system, keeping qualified foreign-trained nurses out of the workforce is shortsighted. Smarter immigration policy can get health workers where they’re needed.
From the commentary: It's the "mini-me" factor that no one is even aware of and that leads people (men) to duplicate themselves. Then there is the "comfort factor," also unconscious but no less powerful, the measure of who the decisionmaker literally feels more comfortable with, generally someone like him.
From the commentary: Republicans preach people taking responsibility for their actions, decisions and mistakes. ... You first, folks.
We hope anglers have good luck this fishing season. We hope boaters have fun on our lakes and rivers from now into the fall. For everyone, we hope they have a safe year on the water.
From the commentary: America needs both parties to secure the border. Democrats have started, and Republicans are invited.
All drivers — whether of passenger vehicles or farm equipment — need to be cautious and share the road this growing season.
From the commentary: The president told the graduates the biggest threat to America is "white supremacy." Not China, Russia, the debt, or the open border? Nope. White supremacy.
From the letter: Rep. Fischbach and other Republicans in Congress cannot deny that Congress avoided default and increased the debt ceiling three times under the previous White House occupant, Donald Trump, to pay for massive tax cuts that benefitted billionaires, drove up the debt significantly, but never helped the economy and average Americans like me.
From the letter: Recently, we have been reminded of the dangers that members of law enforcement face every day in service of our communities with the tragic death of Pope County Deputy Sheriff Josh Owen being the latest reminder. Please remember to keep Deputy Owen’s family in your prayers and may he rest in peace.
