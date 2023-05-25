99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023

An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.

Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Memorial Day parades.
Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 4:59 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More Dave Granlund:
Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Republican Kevin McCarthy position on the U.S. debt ceiling.
May 20, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Martha Stewart's Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.
May 19, 2023 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoons for May 18, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the continued pothole crisis around Minnesota.
May 18, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 8, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 8, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 08, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writer's strike in the entertainment industry.
May 04, 2023 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 29, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 27, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 25, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 25, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 24, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 24, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 20, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 20, 2023 05:56 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund

More opinion content:
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attends the Florida Family Policy Council Annual Dinner Gala, in Orlando
Columns
Cal Thomas: Ron DeSantis for president?
From the commentary: Not only must DeSantis effectively introduce himself in these and other states, he must overcome former president Donald Trump's large lead in the polls.
May 24, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Books
Columns
Scott Maxwell: The Florida purge: Whitewashing history, banning books
From the commentary: The leader of a Holocaust Center in South Florida made a similar point recently stressing: “The Holocaust, it didn’t start with guns and death camps. It started with words.” ... Well, words are precisely what Florida is trying to ban, censor and distort. In unprecedented fashion.
May 24, 2023 10:18 AM
 · 
By  Scott Maxwell / Orlando Sentinel
Nursing
Editorials
American Opinion: Immigration can help solve the nursing shortage
From the editorial: At a time of unprecedented demand on the US health-care system, keeping qualified foreign-trained nurses out of the workforce is shortsighted. Smarter immigration policy can get health workers where they’re needed.
May 24, 2023 05:56 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for May 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Frank Hansen draws on the debt ceiling standoff between Democrats and Republicans.
May 24, 2023 05:36 AM
silhouette-women-profile-1393076317ggo.jpg
Columns
Susan Estrich: Why women in the workplace are stuck
From the commentary: It's the "mini-me" factor that no one is even aware of and that leads people (men) to duplicate themselves. Then there is the "comfort factor," also unconscious but no less powerful, the measure of who the decisionmaker literally feels more comfortable with, generally someone like him.
May 23, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
FILE PHOTO: Asylum-seeking migrants cross the Rio Bravo river in El Paso
Columns
Ruben Navarrette: Republicans can't wait to exploit a border crisis they helped create
From the commentary: Republicans preach people taking responsibility for their actions, decisions and mistakes. ... You first, folks.
May 23, 2023 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Ruben Navarrette
Fishing
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: Be safe this boating season
We hope anglers have good luck this fishing season. We hope boaters have fun on our lakes and rivers from now into the fall. For everyone, we hope they have a safe year on the water.
May 23, 2023 06:25 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for May 23, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 23, 2023
Editorial cartoon Pat Bagley draw on Rudy Giuliani.
May 23, 2023 05:06 AM
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Texas National Guard troops block immigrants from entering a high-traffic border crossing area along Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Columns
Froma Harrop: America needs both parties to secure the border
From the commentary: America needs both parties to secure the border. Democrats have started, and Republicans are invited.
May 22, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
A Chevrolet Bolt EV sits parked at a charging station at Stewart Chevrolet on April 25, 2023, in Colma, California.
Editorials
American Opinion: Electric vehicles alone can’t solve climate change
From the editorial:
May 22, 2023 06:32 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
What To Read Next
Editorial cartoon for May 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 22, 2023
May 22, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Christopher Weyant / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 16, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
May 17, 2023 06:23 AM
 · 
By  Ed Wexler
Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Bruce Plante / Cagle Cartoons
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
061522.S.WCT.MACCRAY base Nate Hebrink.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: MACCRAY's Hebrink selected to coach All-Stars
May 23, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE nabs a wild win from Holdingford Huskers
May 24, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS senior earns a state berth
May 24, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Section 5A Golf 052423 001.jpg
Prep
Golf roundup: BBE boys, LQPV girls lead Section 5A tournament
May 24, 2023 08:13 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott