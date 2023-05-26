Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
From the commentary: The numbers: Republicans hold a House majority of only nine members, one of whom is the notorious George Santos. Biden won 18 of the districts currently held by Republicans. One can assume that many of their swing-voting constituents are most unhappy over the party's opposition to reproductive rights. They're sickened by its defense of lunatics' strutting through Walmarts with weapons of war.
From the commentary: If Florida Democrats find an acceptable candidate, they might just recapture the governorship. America probably doesn't want to become DeSantis' Florida. Florida may not like that either.
From the commentary: For now, parents have no choice but to do the best they can to protect children based on insights from experts and researchers.
From the editorial: No, this is about suppressing free speech. It’s about punishing political enemies using the power of the state. It’s about a nakedly ambitious, vindictive governor who can’t tolerate dissent.
From the editorial: FBI officials maintain that all these errors — made during the Trump investigation or while illegally snooping under Section 702 — have been addressed and “corrective” action has been taken. It would be nice to believe so.
From the commentary: Not only must DeSantis effectively introduce himself in these and other states, he must overcome former president Donald Trump's large lead in the polls.
From the commentary: The leader of a Holocaust Center in South Florida made a similar point recently stressing: “The Holocaust, it didn’t start with guns and death camps. It started with words.” ... Well, words are precisely what Florida is trying to ban, censor and distort. In unprecedented fashion.
From the editorial: At a time of unprecedented demand on the US health-care system, keeping qualified foreign-trained nurses out of the workforce is shortsighted. Smarter immigration policy can get health workers where they’re needed.
From the commentary: It's the "mini-me" factor that no one is even aware of and that leads people (men) to duplicate themselves. Then there is the "comfort factor," also unconscious but no less powerful, the measure of who the decisionmaker literally feels more comfortable with, generally someone like him.
