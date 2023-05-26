99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.

Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 4:56 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More Dave Granlund:
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 25, 2023 04:59 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Republican Kevin McCarthy position on the U.S. debt ceiling.
May 20, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Martha Stewart's Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.
May 19, 2023 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoons for May 18, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the continued pothole crisis around Minnesota.
May 18, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 8, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 8, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 08, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writer's strike in the entertainment industry.
May 04, 2023 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 29, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 27, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 25, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 25, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 24, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 24, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund

More opinion content:
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts debt limit talks with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2023.
Columns
Froma Harrop: Are Republicans giving up on investors, too?
From the commentary: The numbers: Republicans hold a House majority of only nine members, one of whom is the notorious George Santos. Biden won 18 of the districts currently held by Republicans. One can assume that many of their swing-voting constituents are most unhappy over the party's opposition to reproductive rights. They're sickened by its defense of lunatics' strutting through Walmarts with weapons of war.
May 25, 2023 12:47 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at The Heritage Foundation event in Maryland
Columns
Froma Harrop: DeSantis should worry whether he can even win Florida again
From the commentary: If Florida Democrats find an acceptable candidate, they might just recapture the governorship. America probably doesn't want to become DeSantis' Florida. Florida may not like that either.
May 25, 2023 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
The Kids Online Safety Act aims to restrict harmful content that social media companies are pumping at children.
Columns
Jean Guerrero: Smartphones take a toll on teenagers. What choice do parents have?
From the commentary: For now, parents have no choice but to do the best they can to protect children based on insights from experts and researchers.
May 25, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Jean Guerrero / Los Angeles Times
The Partners: Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse
Editorials
American Opinion: DeSantis vs. Disney has a $1B price tag for Florida. National voters, be warned
From the editorial: No, this is about suppressing free speech. It’s about punishing political enemies using the power of the state. It’s about a nakedly ambitious, vindictive governor who can’t tolerate dissent.
May 25, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  The Miami Herald Editorial Board
Politicians and activists reacted with dismay last week upon the news that the FBI illegally tapped into foreign intelligence data looking for dirt on U.S. citizens.
Editorials
American Opinion: The bad news just keeps coming for the FBI
From the editorial: FBI officials maintain that all these errors — made during the Trump investigation or while illegally snooping under Section 702 — have been addressed and “corrective” action has been taken. It would be nice to believe so.
May 25, 2023 06:11 AM
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attends the Florida Family Policy Council Annual Dinner Gala, in Orlando
Columns
Cal Thomas: Ron DeSantis for president?
From the commentary: Not only must DeSantis effectively introduce himself in these and other states, he must overcome former president Donald Trump's large lead in the polls.
May 24, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Books
Columns
Scott Maxwell: The Florida purge: Whitewashing history, banning books
From the commentary: The leader of a Holocaust Center in South Florida made a similar point recently stressing: “The Holocaust, it didn’t start with guns and death camps. It started with words.” ... Well, words are precisely what Florida is trying to ban, censor and distort. In unprecedented fashion.
May 24, 2023 10:18 AM
 · 
By  Scott Maxwell / Orlando Sentinel
Nursing
Editorials
American Opinion: Immigration can help solve the nursing shortage
From the editorial: At a time of unprecedented demand on the US health-care system, keeping qualified foreign-trained nurses out of the workforce is shortsighted. Smarter immigration policy can get health workers where they’re needed.
May 24, 2023 05:56 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for May 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Frank Hansen draws on the debt ceiling standoff between Democrats and Republicans.
May 24, 2023 05:36 AM
silhouette-women-profile-1393076317ggo.jpg
Columns
Susan Estrich: Why women in the workplace are stuck
From the commentary: It's the "mini-me" factor that no one is even aware of and that leads people (men) to duplicate themselves. Then there is the "comfort factor," also unconscious but no less powerful, the measure of who the decisionmaker literally feels more comfortable with, generally someone like him.
May 23, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
What To Read Next
Editorial cartoon for May 23, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023 05:06 AM
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 22, 2023
May 22, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Christopher Weyant / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 16, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
May 17, 2023 06:23 AM
 · 
By  Ed Wexler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Benson vs. KMS, 052323.004.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: 'Blondie' retiring; Braves bound for state
May 24, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield sophomore Anthony Estrada is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a 3-run home run in a Section 5AA first-round game against Maple Lake on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Litchfield Dragons aim for spoiler role
May 25, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS trio advances to the Section 3A semifinals
May 25, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys golf roundup
Prep
Boys golf: NLS Wildcats sitting in 1st place at 3AA tourney
May 25, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne