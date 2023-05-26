99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for May 29, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the debt owed on Memorial Day.

Rick McKee / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 12:54 PM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Rick McKee . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
May 26, 2023 04:56 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 25, 2023 04:59 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Frank Hansen draws on the debt ceiling standoff between Democrats and Republicans.
May 24, 2023 05:36 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 23, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 23, 2023
Editorial cartoon Pat Bagley draw on Rudy Giuliani.
May 23, 2023 05:06 AM
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 22, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on the concerns of artificial intelligence.
May 22, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Christopher Weyant / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Republican Kevin McCarthy position on the U.S. debt ceiling.
May 20, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Martha Stewart's Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.
May 19, 2023 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoons for May 18, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the continued pothole crisis around Minnesota.
May 18, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 16, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Ed Wexler draws on the longevity of Sen. Diane Feinstein.
May 17, 2023 06:23 AM
 · 
By  Ed Wexler
Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the reruns of the U.S. debt release limit.
May 16, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Bruce Plante / Cagle Cartoons
A “bathtub ring” displays the drop in water levels on Lake Mead, which provides much of Southern California’s water and is fed by a diminishing Colorado River. Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the U.S.
Editorials
American Opinion: Colorado River water deal gives California another reprieve. For now
From the editorial: The West lives amid two competing and contradictory narratives. We are the home of the pioneering, can-do spirit, where initiative and engineering can outthink Mother Nature and turn deserts into sparkling cities and emerald fields of kale and romaine (and almonds and pistachios). Or we’re thirsty fools who built our lives and fortunes on an evaporating resource.
May 26, 2023 12:06 PM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Poplar Cemetery sign on May 20, 2023
Columns
Kelly Boldan: The storms of Memorial Day 2022 struck hard and close to home in Poplar Township
The Memorial Day storm in 2022 that swept across South Dakota and Minnesota struck multiple communities and came close to home for West Central Tribune editor Kelly Boldan.
May 26, 2023 12:04 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
College graduation
Columns
Maureen Downey: Where the boys aren’t — college graduations
From the commentary: College grads not only make more money on average; they live longer, according to research.
May 26, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Maureen Downey / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Now is the time to come together
"Come Holy Spirit, come. ... I wonder if that’s what Peter prayed for on the day that Pentecost occurred?"
May 26, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts debt limit talks with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2023.
Columns
Froma Harrop: Are Republicans giving up on investors, too?
From the commentary: The numbers: Republicans hold a House majority of only nine members, one of whom is the notorious George Santos. Biden won 18 of the districts currently held by Republicans. One can assume that many of their swing-voting constituents are most unhappy over the party's opposition to reproductive rights. They're sickened by its defense of lunatics' strutting through Walmarts with weapons of war.
May 25, 2023 12:47 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at The Heritage Foundation event in Maryland
Columns
Froma Harrop: DeSantis should worry whether he can even win Florida again
From the commentary: If Florida Democrats find an acceptable candidate, they might just recapture the governorship. America probably doesn't want to become DeSantis' Florida. Florida may not like that either.
May 25, 2023 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
The Kids Online Safety Act aims to restrict harmful content that social media companies are pumping at children.
Columns
Jean Guerrero: Smartphones take a toll on teenagers. What choice do parents have?
From the commentary: For now, parents have no choice but to do the best they can to protect children based on insights from experts and researchers.
May 25, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Jean Guerrero / Los Angeles Times
The Partners: Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse
Editorials
American Opinion: DeSantis vs. Disney has a $1B price tag for Florida. National voters, be warned
From the editorial: No, this is about suppressing free speech. It’s about punishing political enemies using the power of the state. It’s about a nakedly ambitious, vindictive governor who can’t tolerate dissent.
May 25, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  The Miami Herald Editorial Board
Politicians and activists reacted with dismay last week upon the news that the FBI illegally tapped into foreign intelligence data looking for dirt on U.S. citizens.
Editorials
American Opinion: The bad news just keeps coming for the FBI
From the editorial: FBI officials maintain that all these errors — made during the Trump investigation or while illegally snooping under Section 702 — have been addressed and “corrective” action has been taken. It would be nice to believe so.
May 25, 2023 06:11 AM
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attends the Florida Family Policy Council Annual Dinner Gala, in Orlando
Columns
Cal Thomas: Ron DeSantis for president?
From the commentary: Not only must DeSantis effectively introduce himself in these and other states, he must overcome former president Donald Trump's large lead in the polls.
May 24, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas

Editorial cartoon for May 15, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 5, 2023
May 15, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Siers / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 13, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 13, 2023
May 13, 2023 05:13 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 12, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 05:41 AM
