99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for May 30, 2023

An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.

Editorial cartoon for May 30, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Jan. 6 sentence of the Oath Keeper leader.
Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 5:13 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More Dave Granlund:
Editorial cartoon for May 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 27, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
May 27, 2023 05:47 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
May 26, 2023 04:56 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 25, 2023 04:59 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Republican Kevin McCarthy position on the U.S. debt ceiling.
May 20, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Martha Stewart's Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.
May 19, 2023 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoons for May 18, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 18, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the continued pothole crisis around Minnesota.
May 18, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 8, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 8, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 08, 2023 05:32 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writer's strike in the entertainment industry.
May 04, 2023 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 29, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 27, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund

More opinion content:
A bride in a white dress and a groom in a dark suit dance.
Columns
Wedding bells ring in reflections on marriage
The question that the deejay asked my in-laws at my son's wedding: “How do you stay married for 65 years?” Columnist Ann Bailey comes up with an answer.
May 29, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
052923.op.dnt.toon1.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: President Lincoln's Gettysburg call remains unanswered
From the editorial: Address "a call to living Americans of all generations to live up to the ideals of the American experiment of liberty and democracy so that 'these dead shall not have died in vain.'"
May 29, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Amy Klobuchar
Columns
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Never leave the memories of our soldiers behind
From the column: "We can ... honor the sacrifice and memories of (our) brave men and women ... by better caring for the veterans and servicemembers who follow in their footsteps."
May 28, 2023 06:55 AM
 · 
By  U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar
052423.op.dnt.toon2.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: We're all safer with elected officials backing the blue
From the editorial: "The crisis of too-few-officers and too-few-applicants for law-enforcement openings continues."
May 27, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Editorial cartoon for May 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 29, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the debt owed on Memorial Day.
May 26, 2023 12:54 PM
A “bathtub ring” displays the drop in water levels on Lake Mead, which provides much of Southern California’s water and is fed by a diminishing Colorado River. Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the U.S.
Editorials
American Opinion: Colorado River water deal gives California another reprieve. For now
From the editorial: The West lives amid two competing and contradictory narratives. We are the home of the pioneering, can-do spirit, where initiative and engineering can outthink Mother Nature and turn deserts into sparkling cities and emerald fields of kale and romaine (and almonds and pistachios). Or we’re thirsty fools who built our lives and fortunes on an evaporating resource.
May 26, 2023 12:06 PM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Poplar Cemetery sign on May 20, 2023
Columns
Kelly Boldan: The storms of Memorial Day 2022 struck hard and close to home in Poplar Township
The Memorial Day storm in 2022 that swept across South Dakota and Minnesota struck multiple communities and came close to home for West Central Tribune editor Kelly Boldan.
May 26, 2023 12:04 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
College graduation
Columns
Maureen Downey: Where the boys aren’t — college graduations
From the commentary: College grads not only make more money on average; they live longer, according to research.
May 26, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Maureen Downey / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Now is the time to come together
"Come Holy Spirit, come. ... I wonder if that’s what Peter prayed for on the day that Pentecost occurred?"
May 26, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts debt limit talks with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2023.
Columns
Froma Harrop: Are Republicans giving up on investors, too?
From the commentary: The numbers: Republicans hold a House majority of only nine members, one of whom is the notorious George Santos. Biden won 18 of the districts currently held by Republicans. One can assume that many of their swing-voting constituents are most unhappy over the party's opposition to reproductive rights. They're sickened by its defense of lunatics' strutting through Walmarts with weapons of war.
May 25, 2023 12:47 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
What To Read Next
Editorial cartoon for May 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023 05:36 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 23, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023 05:06 AM
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 22, 2023
May 22, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Christopher Weyant / Cagle Cartoons
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo senior Brady Snell reacts after getting a strikeout for the final out in the Thunder Hawks' 4-2 win over NLS in a Section 3AA-North playoff game at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Prep
Class AA baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks make it to Marshall
May 29, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
CMCS vs. DB, 052723.002.jpg
Prep
Class A baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays win a wild one from D-B Blackjacks
May 29, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints reach 3A semifinals after wild win
May 29, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.015.jpg
Prep
Track and field: NLS Wildcat is having a season to remember
May 26, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne