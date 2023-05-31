Editorial cartoon for May 31, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Marshall Ramsey draws on the potential U.S. debt crisis.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Marshall Ramsey. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
More Cartoonists' Opinions:
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the debt owed on Memorial Day.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
Editorial cartoonist Frank Hansen draws on the debt ceiling standoff between Democrats and Republicans.
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on the concerns of artificial intelligence.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Republican Kevin McCarthy position on the U.S. debt ceiling.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Martha Stewart's Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.
Tribune Opinion: Answers needed in Willmar's business decisions, city hall and community center process
City of Willmar staff continues to put up hurdles up for Willmar businesses and appear to give unfair advantage to non-local businesses in its city hall-community center development processes. Is it because of staff bias or poor-decision making?
From the commentary: Casey DeSantis has three young children to raise while her husband runs for president. Anyone and everyone can find something to fault her for in how she chooses to balance her family and the campaign and on her roles as wife, partner and mother, which is why none of us should be sitting in judgment.
From the column: "Over the next eight years, from 2023 to 2030, we could save an additional 4.1 million lives."
From the editorial: Voters in both parties agree that work is at the heart of the immigration experience. The White House should not stand in the way of upholding a tradition that has brought the nation so many benefits.
The question that the deejay asked my in-laws at my son's wedding: “How do you stay married for 65 years?” Columnist Ann Bailey comes up with an answer.
From the editorial: Address "a call to living Americans of all generations to live up to the ideals of the American experiment of liberty and democracy so that 'these dead shall not have died in vain.'"
From the column: "We can ... honor the sacrifice and memories of (our) brave men and women ... by better caring for the veterans and servicemembers who follow in their footsteps."
From the editorial: "The crisis of too-few-officers and too-few-applicants for law-enforcement openings continues."
From the editorial: The West lives amid two competing and contradictory narratives. We are the home of the pioneering, can-do spirit, where initiative and engineering can outthink Mother Nature and turn deserts into sparkling cities and emerald fields of kale and romaine (and almonds and pistachios). Or we’re thirsty fools who built our lives and fortunes on an evaporating resource.
The Memorial Day storm in 2022 that swept across South Dakota and Minnesota struck multiple communities and came close to home for West Central Tribune editor Kelly Boldan.
ADVERTISEMENT