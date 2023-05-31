99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for May 31, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Marshall Ramsey draws on the potential U.S. debt crisis.

Editorial cartoon for May 31, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Marshall Ramsey draws on the potential U.S. debt crisis.
Marshall Ramsey / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:00 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Marshall Ramsey. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

More Cartoonists' Opinions:

More cartoons:
Editorial cartoon for May 30, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 30, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 30, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 27, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
May 27, 2023 05:47 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 29, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the debt owed on Memorial Day.
May 26, 2023 12:54 PM
Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the purpose of Memorial Day.
May 26, 2023 04:56 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
May 25, 2023 04:59 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 24, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Frank Hansen draws on the debt ceiling standoff between Democrats and Republicans.
May 24, 2023 05:36 AM
Editorial cartoon for May 23, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 23, 2023
Editorial cartoon Pat Bagley draw on Rudy Giuliani.
May 23, 2023 05:06 AM
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 22, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 22, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Christopher Weyant draws on the concerns of artificial intelligence.
May 22, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Christopher Weyant / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 20, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the Republican Kevin McCarthy position on the U.S. debt ceiling.
May 20, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 19, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 19, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on Martha Stewart's Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.
May 19, 2023 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
More opinion content:
Willmar Offices 032123 003.jpg
Editorials
Tribune Opinion: Answers needed in Willmar's business decisions, city hall and community center process
City of Willmar staff continues to put up hurdles up for Willmar businesses and appear to give unfair advantage to non-local businesses in its city hall-community center development processes. Is it because of staff bias or poor-decision making?
May 30, 2023 05:10 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune Editorial Board
Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey after DeSantis was elected governor in 2018
Columns
Susan Estrich: Lady Macbeth? Here we go again.
From the commentary: Casey DeSantis has three young children to raise while her husband runs for president. Anyone and everyone can find something to fault her for in how she chooses to balance her family and the campaign and on her roles as wife, partner and mother, which is why none of us should be sitting in judgment.
May 30, 2023 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Susan Estrich
052823.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Columns
Bjorn Lomborg: Vaccines a stunning success story — with room for improvement
From the column: "Over the next eight years, from 2023 to 2030, we could save an additional 4.1 million lives."
May 30, 2023 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Bjorn Lomborg / Copenhagen Consensus Center
Immigration reform press conference at the Capitol in Washington
Editorials
American Opinion: One answer to the migration crisis? Jobs
From the editorial: Voters in both parties agree that work is at the heart of the immigration experience. The White House should not stand in the way of upholding a tradition that has brought the nation so many benefits.
May 30, 2023 06:31 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
A bride in a white dress and a groom in a dark suit dance.
Columns
Wedding bells ring in reflections on marriage
The question that the deejay asked my in-laws at my son's wedding: “How do you stay married for 65 years?” Columnist Ann Bailey comes up with an answer.
May 29, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
052923.op.dnt.toon1.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: President Lincoln's Gettysburg call remains unanswered
From the editorial: Address "a call to living Americans of all generations to live up to the ideals of the American experiment of liberty and democracy so that 'these dead shall not have died in vain.'"
May 29, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Amy Klobuchar
Columns
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Never leave the memories of our soldiers behind
From the column: "We can ... honor the sacrifice and memories of (our) brave men and women ... by better caring for the veterans and servicemembers who follow in their footsteps."
May 28, 2023 06:55 AM
 · 
By  U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar
052423.op.dnt.toon2.jpg
Editorials
Minnesota Opinion: We're all safer with elected officials backing the blue
From the editorial: "The crisis of too-few-officers and too-few-applicants for law-enforcement openings continues."
May 27, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
A “bathtub ring” displays the drop in water levels on Lake Mead, which provides much of Southern California’s water and is fed by a diminishing Colorado River. Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the U.S.
Editorials
American Opinion: Colorado River water deal gives California another reprieve. For now
From the editorial: The West lives amid two competing and contradictory narratives. We are the home of the pioneering, can-do spirit, where initiative and engineering can outthink Mother Nature and turn deserts into sparkling cities and emerald fields of kale and romaine (and almonds and pistachios). Or we’re thirsty fools who built our lives and fortunes on an evaporating resource.
May 26, 2023 12:06 PM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Poplar Cemetery sign on May 20, 2023
Columns
Kelly Boldan: The storms of Memorial Day 2022 struck hard and close to home in Poplar Township
The Memorial Day storm in 2022 that swept across South Dakota and Minnesota struck multiple communities and came close to home for West Central Tribune editor Kelly Boldan.
May 26, 2023 12:04 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan

What To Read Next
Editorial cartoons for May 18, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 16, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
May 17, 2023 06:23 AM
 · 
By  Ed Wexler
Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Bruce Plante / Cagle Cartoons
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
KMS softball coach Eileen Suter, right, gets a hug from assistant coach Shannon Schmidt following the Fighting Saints' 9-8 loss to Wabasso in a Section 3A elimination game Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Marshall Softball Complex.
Prep
Softball: No storybook finish
May 30, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints look sharp in downing Ortonville
May 30, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS sends three to state
May 30, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys golf roundup
Prep
Boys golf: Willmar Cardinals place 9th at 8AAA tournament
May 30, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott