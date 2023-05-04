Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writer's strike in the entertainment industry.

Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Today at 5:24 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of cartoonist Dave Granlund. Send feedback to: <a href="mailto:cartoons@wctrib.com?subject=Cartoon Feedback">cartoons@wctrib.com</a>.

Dave Granlund
By Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund is a Minnesota-based editorial cartoonist.

Granlund's cartoons have appeared in the West Central Tribune, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek.

His cartoons are syndicated by Cagle Cartoons, Inc.
