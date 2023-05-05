Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Cartoons

Editorial cartoon for May 5, 2023

Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on the writers' strike impacting late-night television.

Editorial cartoon for May 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on the writers' strike impacting late-night television.
Tom Stiglich / Cagle Cartoons
By Tom Stiglich / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 5:39 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writer's strike in the entertainment industry.
May 04, 2023 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Monte Wolverton. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
May 03, 2023 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Monte Wolverton
Editorial cartoon for May 2, 2023.
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 2, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the upcoming coronation of King Charles of the United Kingdom.
May 02, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on the Florida conflict between Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
May 01, 2023 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 29, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the firing of Fox News' Tucker Carlson and CNN's Don Lemon.
April 28, 2023 05:54 AM
 · 
By  Rick McKee
Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 27, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 25, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 25, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the firing of Tucker Carlson by Fox News.
April 24, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 24, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 24, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 24, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
IMG_0849.jpg
Columns
Hotdish, casserole, goulash or chop suey? Settle this debate
What do you call a meal with a combination of protein, starch and vegetable? A comfort food, for sure, Katie Pinke says, but is it hotdish, casserole, goulash or chop suey?
May 05, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Detention hearing for Air National Guard member Teixeira in Worcester
Columns
Froma Harrop: No, 21 Is Not Too Young to Properly Handle Classified Documents
From the commentary: "The vast majority of our military is young," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. "So it's not exceptional that young people are doing important things in the military."
May 04, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Froma Harrop
Book of law.
Columns
Nicholas Goldberg: Is God on the side of blasphemy laws?
From the commentary: It's wrong to disrespect the beliefs of others. But there should be no law in any country against doing so. ...Neither lashings nor executions will make believers out of dissenters.
May 04, 2023 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Nicholas Goldberg / Los Angeles Times
U.S. Supreme Court
Editorials
American Opinion: Supremely overdue: The top court in the US must have an ethics code
From the editorial: Without legitimacy, (Supreme Court) rulings will lose their force and the republic will drift ever further apart.
May 04, 2023 06:59 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Erin Brown/Grand Vale Creative
Columns
What constitutes true ag success? It's more than the bottom line
Columnist Jonathan Knutson writes about finding true success in an agriculture career.
May 04, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Knutson
Bonus editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
Columns
Cal Thomas: The debt limit: Same old song
From the commentary: According to the Congressional Budget Office, Clinton had "budget surpluses for fiscal years 1998-2001, the only such years from 1970 to 2023.
May 03, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Close-up of Minnesota Capitol dome
Letters
Shelley Hedlund: One-party rule is harming Minnesota
From the letter: We are shocked at how quickly a radical Leftist program has been advanced through the Minnesota Legislature with support from the governor.
May 03, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Shelly Hedlund
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: In AI, life or something like it
Artificial intelligence can be helpful when looking for directions or recommendations, but the implications for the military and beyond are worthy of scrutiny, columnist Winona LaDuke writes.
May 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
Electric vehicles come and go from a Tesla Supercharger station in Santa Monica.
Letters
Duane Hickler letter: Are electric cars really in our future?
The letter writer reminds people about the evolution of transporation.
May 03, 2023 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Duane Hickler, Litchfield
Seniors in living room
Letters
First surname letter: Will Senior Swagger be the next social movement to sweep the United States?
From the letter: The Silver Tsunami does not have to be a dreaded event. Let’s change our attitudes and create the foundations for Senior Swagger.
May 03, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Moen, Willmar

