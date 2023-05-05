Editorial cartoon for May 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on the writers' strike impacting late-night television.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Tom Stiglich. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writer's strike in the entertainment industry.
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Monte Wolverton. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the upcoming coronation of King Charles of the United Kingdom.
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on the Florida conflict between Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the firing of Fox News' Tucker Carlson and CNN's Don Lemon.
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the firing of Tucker Carlson by Fox News.
What do you call a meal with a combination of protein, starch and vegetable? A comfort food, for sure, Katie Pinke says, but is it hotdish, casserole, goulash or chop suey?
From the commentary: "The vast majority of our military is young," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. "So it's not exceptional that young people are doing important things in the military."
From the commentary: It's wrong to disrespect the beliefs of others. But there should be no law in any country against doing so. ...Neither lashings nor executions will make believers out of dissenters.
From the editorial: Without legitimacy, (Supreme Court) rulings will lose their force and the republic will drift ever further apart.
Columnist Jonathan Knutson writes about finding true success in an agriculture career.
From the commentary: According to the Congressional Budget Office, Clinton had "budget surpluses for fiscal years 1998-2001, the only such years from 1970 to 2023.
From the letter: We are shocked at how quickly a radical Leftist program has been advanced through the Minnesota Legislature with support from the governor.
Artificial intelligence can be helpful when looking for directions or recommendations, but the implications for the military and beyond are worthy of scrutiny, columnist Winona LaDuke writes.
The letter writer reminds people about the evolution of transporation.
From the letter: The Silver Tsunami does not have to be a dreaded event. Let’s change our attitudes and create the foundations for Senior Swagger.
