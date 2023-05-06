Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Editorial cartoon for May 6, 2023

Editorial cartoon for May 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante draws on the age question of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Bruce Plante / Cagle Cartoons
Today at 1:57 AM

This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Bruce Plante . Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com .

Editorial cartoon for May 5, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 5, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Tom Stiglich draws on the writers' strike impacting late-night television.
May 05, 2023 05:39 AM
By  Tom Stiglich / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 4, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on the writer's strike in the entertainment industry.
May 04, 2023 05:24 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
This cartoon is the opinion of the cartoonist Monte Wolverton. Send feedback to: cartoons@wctrib.com.
May 03, 2023 05:02 AM
By  Monte Wolverton
Editorial cartoon for May 2, 2023.
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 2, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the upcoming coronation of King Charles of the United Kingdom.
May 02, 2023 05:58 AM
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 1, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for May 1, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Pat Bagley draws on the Florida conflict between Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
May 01, 2023 05:45 AM
By  Pat Bagley / Cagle Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 29, 2023 05:26 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 29, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 28, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Rick McKee draws on the firing of Fox News' Tucker Carlson and CNN's Don Lemon.
April 28, 2023 05:54 AM
By  Rick McKee
Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 27, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 27, 2023 05:30 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 25, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 25, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
April 25, 2023 05:04 AM
By  Dave Granlund
Editorial cartoon for April 26, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for April 26, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the firing of Tucker Carlson by Fox News.
April 24, 2023 03:22 PM
By  Dave Whamond / Cagle Cartoons
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D-Montana) talks to reporters about the debt limit at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. could default on its debt as soon as June 1 if lawmakers do not increase the debt limit.
Columns
Bill Dudley: This debt-limit standoff could be really disastrous
From the commentary: One can only hope that sanity will prevail (on debt-limit talks). But given the vast political divide and the narrow margins in the House and Senate, it’s not obvious how this will occur.
May 05, 2023 01:34 PM
By  Bill Dudley / Bloomberg Opinion
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Social connection is crucial to our wellbeing
"The loneliness crisis in the United States has reached the same danger level as daily smoking!"
May 05, 2023 09:30 AM
By  Devlyn Brooks
The Ford Motor Co. plans to discontinue AM radios in most of its 2024 vehicles, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Columns
Cory Franklin: The impending death of AM radio
From the commentary: In the AM era, no matter where you grew up, chances are some DJ — or a whole constellation of faraway DJs — influenced your life.
May 05, 2023 09:06 AM
By  Cory Franklin / Chicago Tribune
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan Federal Court for a court appearance on March 30, 2023, in New York City. A revised indictment was filed in federal court accusing Bankman-Fried of paying a $40 million bribe to one or more Chinese government officials. He has already been charged with eight criminal counts of fraud, conspiracy, and money-laundering offenses which include making illegal political contributions.
Editorials
American Opinion: Crypto is still a mess. A crackdown would do it good
From the editorial: Such a framework would grant the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission broad powers to quickly rid the market of thousands of bad actors, without getting bogged down in definitional details — and without diminishing their authority in their traditional jurisdictions.
May 05, 2023 06:55 AM
By  Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board
IMG_0849.jpg
Columns
Hotdish, casserole, goulash or chop suey? Settle this debate
What do you call a meal with a combination of protein, starch and vegetable? A comfort food, for sure, Katie Pinke says, but is it hotdish, casserole, goulash or chop suey?
May 05, 2023 05:30 AM
By  Katie Pinke
Detention hearing for Air National Guard member Teixeira in Worcester
Columns
Froma Harrop: No, 21 Is Not Too Young to Properly Handle Classified Documents
From the commentary: "The vast majority of our military is young," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. "So it's not exceptional that young people are doing important things in the military."
May 04, 2023 01:33 PM
By  Froma Harrop
Book of law.
Columns
Nicholas Goldberg: Is God on the side of blasphemy laws?
From the commentary: It's wrong to disrespect the beliefs of others. But there should be no law in any country against doing so. ...Neither lashings nor executions will make believers out of dissenters.
May 04, 2023 09:18 AM
By  Nicholas Goldberg / Los Angeles Times
U.S. Supreme Court
Editorials
American Opinion: Supremely overdue: The top court in the US must have an ethics code
From the editorial: Without legitimacy, (Supreme Court) rulings will lose their force and the republic will drift ever further apart.
May 04, 2023 06:59 AM
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Erin Brown/Grand Vale Creative
Columns
What constitutes true ag success? It's more than the bottom line
Columnist Jonathan Knutson writes about finding true success in an agriculture career.
May 04, 2023 05:30 AM
By  Jonathan Knutson
Bonus editorial cartoon for May 3, 2023
Columns
Cal Thomas: The debt limit: Same old song
From the commentary: According to the Congressional Budget Office, Clinton had "budget surpluses for fiscal years 1998-2001, the only such years from 1970 to 2023.
May 03, 2023 11:54 AM
By  Cal Thomas

ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.010.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Softball surprises, Dinger Domes and off-season volleyball
May 03, 2023 02:38 PM
By  Joe Brown
Montevideo junior second baseman Daniel Gunlogson snags a chopper in the infield during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against BOLD on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks set the tone
May 05, 2023 10:58 PM
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats have success
May 05, 2023 10:51 PM
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Cards take 10th at Dacotah Ridge
May 05, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne